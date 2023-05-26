(Essex) -- Essex softball is already halfway to last year's win total. And the Trojans haven't shown any signs of slowing down.
The Trojans are 3-0 on the year with wins over Bedford, Stanton and Red Oak. Their three wins are more than they had in any season from 2017 to 2021.
"We're really excited," Essex head coach Kim Burns said. "We've had a great start. We've focused on producing runs and knowing where we need to be. They've been working hard."
Their strong start doesn't surprise those within the program. The Trojans returned every contributor from last year's lineup.
"We knew we had all the potential," Burns said. "We just had to keep it together and on the straight and narrow. Everybody has kept each other accountable. We took a look at last year's stats and knew where we needed to be. That's what we've focused on every day."
The Trojans put 37 runs on the board in their first three games. Junior Tori Burns is hitting an astonishing .692 clip with four RBI to pace the lineup.
"They have a lot of confidence," Burns said. "From last year to this year, it's a 360. They want to hit. That's great to see. We're not there to just hit the ball. We're putting strength behind it and hitting with authority."
Brianne Johnson (.538), Brooke Burns (.385), Cindy Swain (.286), Addy Resh (.286), Olivia Baker (.250), Mariska Kirchert (.182) and Aila Valdez (.100) have also contributed to the lineup.
"They're hitting the ball nicely and running the bases aggressively," Burns said. "That's what you have to do to produce runs."
Tori Burns has been their ace in the circle. Burns has a 0.75 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings.
"We really didn't know where she would be right now," Coach Burns said. "She had a bad ankle sprain in basketball. She didn't get as much in during the offseason as we hoped. Her movement has come a long way, and she's seen a decrease in walks. We're excited about that."
Essex returns to action on Saturday at the Clarinda Tournament, where they will face Earlham and Clarinda. The Trojans' 3-0 start has them aiming high for the rest of the season. They hope to contend for a Corner Conference title but will have to deal with Griswold and Fremont-Mills to do so.
"We need to come in and work hard every day," Burns said. "We'll keep going with what we know. We're motivated and want to be at the top."
Hear the full interview with Coach Burns below.