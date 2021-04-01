(Essex) -- Essex standout Elise Dailey will get an opportunity to continue her volleyball career at Hawkeye Community College.
“I had been up in the area near Waterloo at a campground with my mom,” Dailey told KMA Sports. “My cousin mentioned Hawkeye, and at first I wasn’t really looking at the school very hard. I just said, let’s go on vacation, go camping and check out the campus.”
Dailey, an honorable mention All-Corner Conference member this past season, found that she enjoyed the Waterloo school more than she expected.
“I fell in love with the campus,” she said. “I loved everyone there, everyone was helpful and everyone wanted me to be there. It felt like the place to be.”
Dailey averaged 1.7 kills, 1.7 digs and 0.6 blocks during her senior season with the Trojanettes.
“I’m kind of at a loss for words,” Dailey said of her chance to continue playing at the next level. “It’s something I hadn’t thought of much until high school. I started playing club late compared with some of the girls, and I fell in love with the sport.”
Dailey adds she’s open to play any position and could translate to the outside, right side or middle at Hawkeye. Listen to the full interview with Dailey below.