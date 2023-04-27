(Essex) -- The 2023 golf season has been productive in the eyes of Essex/Stanton head coach Logan Sampers.
The Trojans have some experienced golfers on both teams. That has produced some solid outings. Coach Sampers hopes his team can make noise in the upcoming Corner Conference Tournament.
On the boys side, Essex has won one dual, finished second in three triangulars and finished second in one tournament. The girls, meanwhile, won one triangular.
"Overall, it 's been pretty good," Coach Sampers said. "I've got some kids with experience. They've played some pretty good golf this year. That's exciting to see. They've played to the potential I've seen. They've seen they are pretty good at this game. That's what it's all about. The kids are getting it. All the hard work is paying off."
Coach Sampers says his team's desire to get better has helped them this season.
"We can't keep them off the course," he said. "They play after practice some days. They've learned to love the game. It makes my job a lot easier."
On the boys side, Stanton student Kywin Tibben leads the way with a 48.75 9-hole average. Jacob Martin (49.25), Kaden Buick (53.00), Derek Bartlett (54.67), Jacob Robinette (59.00) and Bradley Franks (63.33) have also been cogs in the lineup.
Stanton's Leah Sandin leads the girls lineup. Sandin has a 57.20 9-hole average, followed by Jenna Stephens (61.25), Riley Burke (65.70) and Mariska Kirchert (77.40).
"We're taking from our experience and using it to our advantage," Sampers said. "For a lot of these kids, it's their second or third year in the program. They've been in tough situations before. They've learned to take the safe shot. That has saved them on rough days. If you want to make improvements, you have to learn. They've learned to keep in play and play smart. That has helped better scores."
Both teams now prepare for Wednesday's Corner Conference Tournament in Griswold. Essex/Stanton have already played that course this season. The girls carded a 263 there on April 18th, while the boys fired a 200 on April 13th and a 211 on the 18th.
The boys squad should be in the thick of a wide-open race for a team title, along with Hamburg, Fremont-Mills, East Mills and Sidney.
"We've had some good and not scores there," Sampers said. "We're trying to focus on the positives and iron out the little things. I know we can compete with any team in our conference. I would love to surprise some people and win the thing. We want to beat some teams."
Capturing the conference crown won't be easy, but Sampers thinks it's attainable.
"(It's going to take) a lot of good scores," he said. "We're not going to have room for mistakes. I have all the confidence in them to play to their strengths, keep the ball in play and put themselves in good spots. If you have a bad hole, you don't have room for many more mistakes."
Nick Stavas (@nickstavas) will have reports from the Corner Conference Tournament on Wednesday. Check out the full interview with Coach Sampers below.