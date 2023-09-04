(Essex) -- Essex volleyball shook off a tough start to the season and have won two of their last three matches heading into the third week of the season.
“It’s been up and down a little bit,” Trojanettes head coach Kim Burns told KMA Sports. “At the beginning, we had a few missing. Some of them were still at the Iowa State Fair, so it took awhile to get everybody back. We just recently had everybody back together this last week, and they’re trying to find a comfort zone.”
Essex dropped their first six matches of the year before sweeping Diagonal and North Nodaway in a three-day span. They closed last week with a three-set loss to Mount Ayr for a 2-7 record at this point.
“Our blocking has been (improving),” Burns said. “Kirsten Kalkas has done a great job in the middle for us, and we have Addy Resh back. She’s really been a dominator in the middle. Promise Steng has only been out one year — in sixth grade — and she has done some amazing things. I’m really proud of her.”
While the blocking has improved, Coach Burns has relied on the senior leadership of setter Brooke Burns, libero Tori Burns and outside hitter Cindy Swain.
“(Swain) knows the game, loves the game and loves to swing hard,” Coach Burns said. “Brooke’s the setter and the leader, and Tori is in the back row. We didn’t have Addy for awhile, so I had to play her all around. That’s when Kirsten went into the middle, and (Tori) played outside. She isn’t the hardest hitter, but she can read the floor.”
Others that have been active in multiple matches this year are senior Kyndra Gray, junior Hunter Steinhoff, sophomores Mariska Kirchert and Kylie Valdez and freshman Taylor Juarez. Freshman Payton Taylor has also played in one match this season.
Swain (1.3 kills per set), Resh (1.0) and Tori Burns (1.0) all have averaged at least one kill per set, Brooke Burns is at 3.5 assists per set and Tori Burns (2.3) and Juarez (2.0) lead with at least two digs per set. Resh, who has played in just one match, is averaging 3.0 blocks per set.
“The group is trying to mesh together,” Coach Burns said. “During Mount Ayr, it took some time. They’re not used to playing together in certain positions, but by the end they were really clicking. As long as we continue that, work hard in practice and keep moving forward and trusting each other, I think good things will happen.”
Essex will travel to Sidney on Tuesday for their only game this upcoming week. Listen to the full audio interview with Coach Burns below.