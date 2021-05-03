(Essex) -- Essex senior Sami York will take her talents to Morningside to play softball.
"I've wanted to play at the next level since I was really young," York said. "This is a wonderful opportunity."
York chose softball over track.
"Those two are my favorite of the four I play," York said. "I know the game (softball), so I think that was the best way to go."
The power-hitting York was familiar with Morningside through one of the camps she attended.
"I connected instantly," York said. "The girls that ran it were so sweet. Everybody there was so nice. I thought it was a fit."
York chose Morningside over Midland.
"I think I'm going to fit in very well with anything they need," she said.
York expects to play first base or catcher in college.
"I see me playing first because I've played that very well," she said. "I'm going to focus on the game and anything that comes at me.
York hopes to continue her powerful ways at the plate when she arrives at Morningside.
"I want to hit a couple more home runs," she said. "I have 20 in my career. It would be nice to hit some more."
Kuemper's Brianna Lux joins York as part of Morningside's Class of 2021. Former KMAlanders Alyx Curran-Lewis (Plattsmouth), Emma Christensen (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) and Jess Walker (Plattsmouth) are currently on Morningside's roster. Click below to hear the full interview with York.