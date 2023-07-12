Cal Heydon

(KMAland) -- Officials with the Rolling Valley Conference have released their all-conference baseball awards. 

West Harrison's Koleson Evans and Sage Evans, Coon Rapids-Bayard's Cal Heydon and Woodbine's Brodyn Pryor were the unanimous choices. 

Mason King (West Harrison), Kolby Culbertson (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Jackson Sklenar (Glidden-Ralston), Lance Clayburg (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Trey Petersen (Exira-EHK), Jaiden Pettepier (Exira-EHK), Carter Gruver (Woodbine) and Mason McIntosh (West Harrison) were also first-team tabs.

View the full list of second team and honorable mention choices below. 

