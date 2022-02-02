(Mondamin) -- West Harrison junior Sage Evans has done a little bit of everything this year, which has led to some eye-popping stat lines and wins for his team.
Evans' averaged 18.3 points, 13.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game in three games for the Hawkeyes last week, earning him Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
"I've had to rebound," Evans said. "But the shots finally started to fall and I got the assists because my teammates' shots started to fall, too."
Evans has hit his stride offensively with five consecutive performances of 15 points or more, bringing his season average to 13.5 points per contest.
"It makes the whole game a lot easier," Evans said about his increased offensive production. "I worked on following through, and that really helped."
Evans has also crashed the glass and dropped dimes.
He recently posted 16 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and handed out 11 assists for a triple-double against Glidden-Ralston.
"I finally started to make my 3s, and my team started to make theirs, so that led to assists," he said. "I also got down low and got a lot of offensive rebounds."
Evans' nifty skills have been vital to one of KMAland's most balanced and explosive offenses.
"I've gotten better with ball-handling and passing," he said. "I played a lot of point guard this offseason to get my ball-handling better."
Evans is part of West Harrison's three-headed monster, alongside Mason King (15.9 PPG) and Koleson Evans (14.1 PPG). The trio of juniors has played together for a long time. Their cohesiveness is paying off with a 16-3 record and the top seed in their district.
"We started playing together in third grade," Sage Evans said. "We know where everyone is going to be and what they are going to do. There was a lot of excitement coming into the year. We've gotten better at moving the ball and playing as a team."
The Hawkeyes were a district finalist last year. They hope to take their postseason run a step further this year, but Sage says they will do so one step at a time.
"We need to win the first game. That's the most important."
Check out the full interview with Sage Evans below.