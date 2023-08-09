(Malvern) -- A sterling career that was truncated by injury and a national pandemic went out with an outstanding flurry of dominance this year.
East Mills’ four-sport, state champion and even-keeled star Emily Williams is the 2023 KMAland Female Athlete of the Year.
The KMAland Volleyball Offensive Player of the Year, KMAland Elite Volleyball and Track team member and Corner Conference Basketball Player of the Year — to go along with so many other accolades — is the first Corner Conference athlete to win the award, which began in 2013.
“I guess the first one would definitely be track,” Williams told KMA Sports of her biggest memories from her dominant senior year. “Obviously, winning the hurdles and getting our 4x400 (to state). In basketball, a big thing was that we actually beat Stanton for the first time in our high school career. That was a pretty exciting moment for us.”
For Williams to get excited, something big must have happened. She’s long been known for her even-keeled nature. She never gets too high, and she never gets too low while bringing a sense of calm around her generally-successful teams.
“I know other people (get excited), and it helps me to know I don’t so I can help them out when they’re down and upset,” Williams said. “I do get upset sometimes, and it’s great to have teammates to work with you. We all help each other.”
Even while claiming the state championship in the Class 1A 100 meter hurdles this past spring, Williams stayed calm, even if she was bursting with excitement inside.
“It didn’t sink in at first,” she said. “I had to turn around and look at the scoreboard, because I wasn’t sure. I felt accomplished. It was pretty exciting, and I knew everyone was excited for me.”
Along with her state track championship, Williams — who was a member of the KMAland Girls All-Everything Team as a junior and senior — led the Corner Conference with 445 kills while hitting a .347 efficiency in leading the Wolverines to a 28-win volleyball season. She also averaged 16.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 4.0 steals per game during basketball before hitting .375/.459./406 in 11 games of a softball season that ended with a broken hand.
Her season-ending injury proved to be one final bad break in a career that was interrupted at times with serious injuries.
“My eighth grade year, I actually had a tibial avulsion fracture in my knee,” Williams said. “My sophomore year, I tore my ACL, so I wasn’t able to run track or play softball and missed part of volleyball.”
Along with the injuries, her freshman spring was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with the missed time, Williams was able to accomplish many milestones and put together one of the finest all-around, multi-sport careers in recent memory.
“It definitely gets a little tiring,” Williams said of her busy four-sport schedule, “but I love going sport to sport and sometimes playing a club sport in between that, too. It’s always been fun for me. I enjoy playing all of it. I would say some sports help with others, and the hand-eye coordination gets better throughout all of it. I get stronger in other sports, and that really helped me out in the all sports I play.”
Williams is just the seventh KMAland Female Athlete of the Year in the 11 years of its history and the first first-time senior winner since Sam Stewart of Mount Ayr in 2020. Listen to the full interview with Williams inserted below.
Previous KMAland Athlete of the Year Winners
2022: Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley
2021: Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley
2020: Sam Stewart, Mount Ayr
2019: Logan Hughes, Shenandoah
2018: Logan Hughes, Shenandoah
2017: Logan Hughes, Shenandoah
2016: Taylor Frederick, Harlan
2015: Kate Walker, Red Oak
2014: Kate Walker, Red Oak
2013: Chaley Rath, Treynor