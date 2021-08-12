(Council Bluffs) -- Soccer has been a large part of Abby Evers' life, and it will continue to be for the next four years thanks to the AL senior's commitment to Wayne State.
"I've been playing soccer for at least 15 years," Evers said. "So it's awesome to get the next chance to play collegiately."
Evers' soccer career has been memorable and well-accomplished.
"I remember being little and playing 4-v-4, and I was running around in a little Mighty Jackets shirt. Now, it's 11 v. 11 on a bigger field with a bigger jersey. It's going to be awesome to rep one final jersey."
Soccer has been far from a sport for Evers.
"It's a place I can get everything off my mind, make new friends, push myself and make myself a better athlete," she said. "It's just so fun."
Evers was courted to Wayne State by former head coach Joe Cleary.
"He came to a training session at my club about two years ago," Evers said. "I really liked him, and we stayed in touch. About a year ago, I went on a visit and loved it. Finally, when we got back into club and high school, I started talking to them again."
When Cleary left Wayne State, new head coach Emily Hester welcomed Evers.
"I met her and loved her just as much," Evers said. "They always say don't commit to a coach, but it's hard when you like one. A great one left, but a great one also came in, so it was easy to stay with it."
There were other things she liked, too.
"Wayne is an awesome campus," she said. "It's also not too far from home, and they had great programs with nursing. I think they'll make me better. Hopefully, I can make them better."
Evers -- who played her junior season at Thomas Jefferson -- posted 16 goals and 16 assists in 2021 and made the 2021 All-KMAland Girls Soccer Team. Her versatility makes her dangerous at the collegiate level.
"They said they would love me up top," she said. "That's what I've played my whole life. I want to score tons of goals and let people know who I am, but anything could happen. I could go back to goalie or center back, so adapting to any changes that come up is a good goal. I'm willing to learn and adapt to anything I go through."
Academically, Evers plans to study biology and pre-nursing. She made her comments on Thursday's Upon Further Review. Click below to hear the full interview.