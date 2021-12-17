(KMAland) -- The Western Iowa Conference Wrestling Tournament goes down in Missouri Valley on Saturday. This year's meet features 21 ranked wrestler, two ranked teams and 12 returning champions.
Here is everything you need to know about the beautiful beast that is the WIC Tournament
WIC TOURNAMENT THROUGH THE YEARS
Until 2018, the Western Iowa Conference did not have an individual tournament. However my colleague -- and noted wrestling historian -- Steve Baier reminds me the WIC did hold on a tournament many eons ago. Let's take a look back at the last few WIC Tournaments.
2018 (at AHSTW): The WIC was really, really darn good this year. Some of the highlight's including Jace Rose's 4-2 win over Sean Thompson for the 106-pound title, Hagen Heistand edging now teammate Stevie Barnes for the 113-pound crown and eventual state champion Arron olson getting a 3-2 win over Brady Canada (AHSTW) in the finals.
One thing I remember from that season is the constant battles between Tri-Center alum Bryson Freeberg and Michael Baker (Underwood). Baker got the edge at WIC with a 3-2 win. Logan-Magnolia won the team title, edging Underwood by 16 points.
2019 (at Audubon): This was the first WIC Tournament to be broadcast on KMA. Not that you care, but the pork loin in the Audubon hospitality room was delicious. A handful of standout wrestlers were last-minute scratches, but the tournament was still a treat.
Gable Porter dominated, teammate Nick Stephens notched a shocking win and Denver Pauley won the 160-pound title over Treynor's Chase Reber, who pinned him at the WIC Dual Tournament the night before. Lo-Ma made it two in a row, edging Underwood by four points thanks to Barret Pitt's last second-pin in the 285 pound championship match. You can relive it here.
2020 (at Underwood): It was at this meet that I learned it is not fun to leave your laptop charger at home. Especially when your broadcasting capabilities depend on a functioning laptop. However, some ingenuity and high-quality wrestling made up for my stupidity.
Logan-Magnolia entered as the clear favorite, but Missouri Valley made them sweat, and the championship was decided at 285 pounds when Rex Johnsen pinned Missouri Valley's Connor Murray. Hagen Heistand edged now teammate Westin Allen in a 5-2 thriller to become a three-time champ while Briar Reisz also etched his name in the three-timers club in dominant fashion.
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPS BY SCHOOL (Since 2018)
Logan-Magnolia 12
Underwood: 10
Mo. Valley: 7
AHSTW: 5
Tri-Center 3
Riverside: 2
Audubon: 2
Treynor: 1
RETURNING CHAMPIONS
Three-Time Champs: Hagen Heistand (2018, 2019, 2020)
Two-Time Champs: Stevie Barnes (2019 & 2020), Rex Johnsen (2019 & 2020), Gavin Maguire (2018 & 2020), Jace Rose (2018 & 2020)
One-Time Champs: Westin Allen (2018), Eli Collins (2020), Gage Clausen (2020), Brecken Freeberg (2020), Denver Pauley (2019), Gable Porter (2019), Sean Thompson (2019).
THIS YEAR'S RANKED TEAMS
3. Underwood (Class 1A)
8. Logan-Magnolia (Class 1A)
THIS YEAR'S RANKED WRESTLERS (According to IAWrestle)
106: None
113: 1. Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley), 8. Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), 9. Lucas Bose (Underwood
120: 4. Jace Rose (Riverside), 7. Blake Allen (Underwood)
126: 5. Westin Allen (Underwood), 11. Kai Carritt (Logan-Magnolia)
132: 2. Gable Porter (Underwood)
138: 2. Stevie Barnes (Underwood), 12. Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia)
145: 1. Hagen Heistand (Underwood)
152: 1. Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), 8. Nolan Moore (Riverside)
160: 5. Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia), 7. Garrison Gettler (AHSTW)
170: None
182: 8. Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center), 12. Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley)
195: 7. Cooper Nielsen (Audubon)
220: None
285: 9. Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia), 11. Daniel Gregory (Treynor), 12. Connor Murray (Missouri Valley)
RANKED WRESTLERS BY SCHOOL
Underwood: 6
Logan-Magnolia: 6
Missouri Valley: 3
Riverside: 2
AHSTW: 1
Treynor: 1
Audubon: 1
Tri-Center: 1
HOW TO WATCH
You can watch the finals of this beautiful tournament on the KMA Sports YouTube Channel. Unlike some video streams, this broadcast will have competent announcers. OK, I might be biased but Steve Baier and I will be on the call, and I think we are competent....at least sometimes.
HOW TO LISTEN
If you hate video streams or have early Christmas plans, no worries. We'll also have the call on KMA-FM 99.1. It should be fun.