(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills’ Ewalt sisters helped the Knights to a 63-25 Class 1A regional first round win over Essex on Thursday night.
Teagan — a senior — scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds while Ryleigh — a sophomore — posted 15 in a dominant win for the Knights (15-7).
“We got better as the game went along,” Fremont-Mills girls basketball coach Brett Weldon told KMA Sports. “We didn’t play as crisp as I wanted in the first quarter, but we kind of got it together.”
Despite the lack of satisfaction from Coach Weldon, Fremont-Mills had their highest scoring period of the night in the first. The Knights used a 12-0 run early and a 9-0 streak to finish the first and led 24-6 behind 10 from Ryleigh Ewalt.
“I just thought, it’s the last game with my sister at home, so I might as well go out with a bang,” the younger Ewalt said.
Teagan did much of her work in the next two quarters as Fremont-Mills built their lead over 35 points to enact the running clock.
“We just play together,” Teagan Ewalt said. “We know we have to show up and play our game. We always play together and find open shots. Working together is what our key is this year.”
Izzy Weldon added nine points while Emily Madison had six and Ella Thornton posted five with eight rebounds. The Knights relied on their stingy defense throughout, forcing 23 turnovers and snagging 12 steals to flummox Essex (4-17), which they beat for a fourth time this season.
“We talked about, they’re not going to come out and just let you take it,” Coach Weldon said. “You’re going to have to come out and earn it. Be ready for whatever happens because you never know what teams are going to throw at you. We were just pretty solid overall, so I was proud of the girls.”
While Fremont-Mills controlled the game, the Knights did suffer through a scary moment when junior Lilly Barbour sustained a leg injury late in the second period. Barbour was stretchered out of the gym by emergency officials after a 20-minute delay.
“Someone fell on her leg,” Weldon explained. “When she rolled over, it didn’t look like it was laying right. We didn’t want to take any chances. Fingers crossed it’s not an issue, but we didn’t want to move it and mess with it.”
Fremont-Mills moves on to a fourth meeting with East Mills on Tuesday in a 1A regional quarterfinal. The Wolverines took a 47-28 win over Sidney. F-M has won two of the three games this season.
“It is what it is,” Weldon said of another matchup with their Corner Conference rival. “They know us. We know them. They’re very talented. It’ll take us clicking on all cylinders and being ready to go.”
Brooke Burns led Essex with 13 points on the night. The Trojanettes had just two seniors on the roster this season in Brianne Johnson and Olivia Baker.
Check out complete video interviews with Coach Weldon and the Ewalt sisters below.