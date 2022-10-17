(Lenox) -- Teagan Ewalt was just too much for Lenox to handle in the opening round of Class 1A regional play on Monday night.
Ewalt posted 16 kills, 12 assists, five digs and three aces for Fremont-Mills (11-24) in a 25-23, 25-16, 25-20 victory over the Tigers (15-18), avenging a loss to Lenox earlier this season at the Red Oak Tournament.
“Tournaments can get a little lengthy, and that was our last match of the day,” Fremont-Mills co-head coach Taylor Sudmann told KMA Sports. “Both teams were tired, and we definitely didn’t play our best. We kind of went into it knowing they swung a lot across, and they have two solid hitters up front. We just stuck on those and knew where they were at all times.”
Ewalt’s big night started almost immediately, passing out three assists on Fremont-Mills’ first three points of the match. She added her first kill on the sixth point and wouldn’t stop until she had eight assists and seven kills in a tight opening set.
“We just came in and played aggressive,” Ewalt said. “We knew we didn’t have anything to lose, so we just played our hardest.”
The two teams split the first 26 points of the second set, but Fremont-Mills ran off eight straight to run away with the victory. In the third, F-M built an 8-1 lead, and Lenox would get no closer than two the rest of the way.
Ewalt had her hand in much of the success throughout, whether it was setting up some of her teammates, expertly dropping push shots just inside the back line or slamming in winners of her own.
“I just like setting up my teammates,” Ewalt said. “When they get good kills, it makes me feel good. I have to do my part in getting kills, too.”
“We’re blessed to have Teagan and everything she’s able to do for us,” Coach Sudmann added.
Ewalt also reached a pair of career milestones, reaching 500 career kills and 150 career blocks, while libero Bella Gute broke the single-season record for digs.
Carlie Chambers added eight kills and Ellie Switzer posted six winners of her own for a Knights team that has dealt with a host of injuries throughout the year to constantly keep Sudmann busy in tinkering with rotations.
“We’ve had five varsity injuries, maybe more,” she said. “I’ve lost track. We started with a 6-2 and then it was a 5-1 for a while and then we switched back to 6-2.”
Gabby Robles had six kills and Sadie Cox finished with five and two aces for Lenox in the defeat. The Tigers lose seniors Robles, Emilee Reed, Kambrie Michel and Angela Zapata.
Fremont-Mills moves on to a regional quarterfinal meeting with Corner Conference rival Sidney at Sidney on Wednesday. The two teams have played three times this year with the Cowgirls winning all three of the matchups. However, the Knights have picked up two sets in those meetings.
“Sidney is a wonderful team,” Sudmann said. “The first time, they did sweep us in three, and the last time we did get a set on them. I’m hoping the girls will go in with confidence. I have it in them. They just need to have it in themselves and give them a run for their money.”
Check out complete video interviews with Sudmann and Ewalt below.