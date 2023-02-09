Devonte' Graham
Photo: Basketball Reference

(New Orleans) --

The deal sends Graham and four second-round picks to the Spurs in exchange for Josh Richardson. 

Graham averaged 5.3 points per game in 53 games for the Pelicans this season. 

