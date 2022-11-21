(Red Oak) -- An unforgettable postseason ride has instilled a fresh excitement into the Red Oak boys basketball program as a new season begins.
Last year, the Tigers played their best basketball in February and reached the state tournament for the first time in 30 years. They had so much fun with that last year that they hope to do it again.
"Everybody is pretty excited," Coach Spencer Plank said. "We're trying hard to get the boys to focus on this year and not hang our hat on last year, but the most exciting thing is seeing how much expectations have changed. The goals are much higher. It's cool to see the kids buy into that."
The Tigers had a strong senior core last year, but they return their top two scorers: Max DeVries and Hunter Gilleland.
DeVries posted 15.6 points per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Gilleland, meanwhile, was a postseason hero for the Tigers, accounting for 11.6 points per contest in his sophomore season.
"It's been cool to see them buy into the leadership role," Plank said. "Last year's group set the blueprint. It's been cool to see our leaders step up. We've competed harder in the first three practices than any I've seen. They've bought into the blueprint and understand what it takes."
Aside from DeVries and Gilleland, Plank expects Braden Woods, Aiden Bruce, Jack Kling and Chino Lepe to be key contributors.
"We have a bunch of guys that are going to surprise some opponents," Plank said. "They've come a long way. I think the physicality piece we lost, I think these seniors are buying into it. I keep telling them about the dog mentality they have to have. I think we're buying into it."
Defensive improvements are a top priority for Red Oak this year.
"We were a good rebounding team, but I wouldn't say we were a good boxing-out team," Plank said. "That's an area we need to improve. We're pushing the boys to play cleaner while also understanding we have to improve rebounding."
The Tigers return a pair of silky shooters in DeVries and Gilleland, which should benefit them while they fine-tune the rest of their lineup.
"We have some gym rats and an unselfish team," Plank said. "We structure our offense on inside-out looks. Shooting the ball is going to be a strength. We want to increase the tempo. We'll try to push the tempo and get open looks from the 3-point line."
Red Oak opens their season on November 29th against Clarinda. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Plank.