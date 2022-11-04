(Conception Junction) -- The Platte Valley girls cross country program's continued growth has put them in the state meet.
It's been a long uphill climb, but it doesn't look like Coach Julie McConkey's team is going anywhere.
"This is an exciting group," McConkey said. "We didn't have enough girls to run as a team for several teams. All five girls received all-conference and all-district. It's a fantastic group with one senior and four freshmen."
Platte Valley's boys program has been successful recently. They qualified for state as a team last year and sent three runners to state this year. McConkey feels the boys' recent success might have fueled the girls' breakthrough campaign.
"The success of the boys team really created some more excitement for the program," McConkey said. "These girls have waited for a while to participate. They've looked forward to it. It's exciting to see them be successful."
Andrea Riley is Platte Valley's lone senior. She was a 16th-place finisher at state last year.
"Andrea's continuing to do well," McConkey said. "She set the bar high and continues to improve."
Freshman Mya Wray has made her name known to the KMAland cross country world with an impressive debut season. Wray has won all but one meet this season.
"She's done a phenomenal job," McConkey said.
Allison Riley was fourth at districts, while Emalee Langford (12th) and Mylie Holtman (14th) also medaled in Platte Valley's 25-point performance at districts.
"Since the beginning of the year, we've had so many PRs," McConkey said. "The girls have learned a lot about taking corners quickly, using up hills and down hills. They had a big learning curve, but there's been a lot of growth. They've more than achieved the goals they had at the beginning of the year."
At state, Platte Valley hopes to make their name known.
"Our goal is to be on the medal stand," McConkey said. "We have a real chance at that. It only works if we individually do our absolute best."
The Platte Valley girls run at 1:30 on Saturday in Columbia.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach McConkey.