(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth football is coming off a dominant win as they gear for what they hope is another victorious Friday night.
A week after going toe-to-toe with two-time defending state champion Bennington in a 28-20 loss, the Blue Devils got back in the win column with a 37-0 win over an upstart Gretna East team last week.
"We made it a point to win the line of scrimmage," Plattsmouth head coach Curtis Larsen said. "We executed pretty well. We got ahead and didn't look back."
The win was a nice response after the Blue Devils gauged themselves against Bennington the week before.
"When we watched film from Bennington, we felt we shot ourselves in the foot," Larsen said. "We didn't execute the way we wanted to. This week, we kept the kids focused. Our kids did a good job responding."
Gretna East's ground game posted 143 yards, but the offense couldn't find the end zone. Junior Wes Vick led the Plattsmouth defense with 10 tackles. The defense also forced four turnovers.
"It's always about reading your keys," Larsen said. "We work a lot on tackling. It showed on Friday night. When you face a young team, you hope to force a couple of turnovers. It paid off for us. That was good."
Plattsmouth's offense showed balance, with 215 yards passing and 211 yards rushing. Quarterback Gabe Villamonte threw for four touchdowns, connecting with Lincoln Bradney, Gage Olsen, Ethan Walker and Caleb Adkins for touchdowns.
"We've balanced ourselves more than I expected," Larsen said. "I give our receivers credit. We need to give them the ball more to keep teams honest. We want to play to our strengths and spread the ball more."
The Blue Devils enter Week 4 ranked No. 7 in the Omaha World-Herald's latest Class B state rankings. Mount Michael Benedictine is their next opponent. The Knights are 1-2 with a win over Crete and losses to Ralston and Waverly.
The run game has struggled through the first three games with minus six yards on the ground. The Knights' passing game, however, has accounted for 507 yards.
"They spread the ball out," Larsen said. "They're about 80 percent pass. It's going to be a test for our defensive backfield. Hopefully, we can attack and put pressure on the quarterback."
Larsen feels Friday's game comes down to the basics.
"It's about executing and playing fundamental football," Larsen said. "The things we do play to our strengths. Executing, focusing on the little things and being disciplined are always important."
Kent Larsen has reports from Mount Michael Benedictine/Plattsmouth Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Check out KMA Sports' Week 4 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, FM 99.1 and online at kmaland.com.
