(Sioux City) -- The Morningside women's basketball team was one of the final eight teams remaining in the NAIA Tournament. And Exira-EHK alum Sophia Peppers was a reason why.
Peppers starred for the Mustangs in her junior season, earning a spot on the NAIA's All-American Third Team.
"It's something I've worked hard for," Peppers said on Monday's Upon Further Review. "This doesn't come around to everybody. I just have to keep pushing."
Peppers contributed 15.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game while helping lead the Mustangs to a 30-6 record.
"I can't take any credit without giving credit to my team," she said. "There was a time where I wasn't playing to my potential. But I knew what I could do and did it for my time."
As Peppers made strides through out the season, so did her team. The Mustangs started the year 0-2 before winning 30 of their next 34 before losing to Southeastern in the quarterfinals.
"We took what we needed to and it did it under control," Pepper said. "We played how Morningside does. That helped us in the long run. I can't say we hung our heads after that loss. We battled. It didn't end the way we wanted it to, but it's just going to motivate us to work on our weaknesses in the offseason."
Peppers reached double figures 27 times this season and had more than 25 points three different times. Her season-best outing was a 29-point day against College of St. Mary on January 5th.
"I'm never satisfied," she said. "If have 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, I always feel like I can do more for my team. Good is never enough."
While she yearns for more, Peppers' latest recognition speaks volumes to the progress she's made during her career.
"Confidence has helped me," she said. "I wanted to quit my freshman year, but my parents stayed by my side and told me that I had way too much potential to give up. Without them, I wouldn't be where I am today."
Peppers has gotten better each season and hopes to do the same next year when she embarks on her final collegiate season.
"I'm excited to see where the team chemistry can reconnect," she said. "We'll continue to do things that are going to reach our goals in the end."
Check out the full interview with Peppers below.