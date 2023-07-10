Rolling Valley Conference NEW 2
(KMAland) -- Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Shay Burmeister and Ar-We-Va’s Maggie Ragaller and Jamie Hausman are unanimous First Team All-Rolling Valley Conference picks.

Also on the first team are pitchers Charlie Pryor of Woodbine and Riley Miler of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, infielders Breeley Clayburg from Coon Rapids-Bayard and Nicole Hoefer of Woodbine, outfielders Nicole Sherer of Woodbine and Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Lacie Davis and utility players Vanessa Koehler of Glidden-Ralston and Karys Hunt of CAM.

Second team honors went to the following:

P-Emma Follman (Junior) CAM

P-Anna Hart (Fresh) Coon Rapids-Bayard

C-Delaney Schurke (Junior) Ar-We-Va

INF-Taryn Petersen (8th) Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

INF-Jersey Gray (Junior) Woodbine

INF-Jaelyn Subbert (8th) Glidden Ralston

INF-Maria Puck (Soph) Boyer Valley

OF-Jenna Platt (Junior) CAM

OF-Tiela Janssen (Junior) Glidden Ralston

OF-Maddie Gunia (Freshman) Boyer Valley

UTL-Malia Clayburg (Freshman) Coon Rapids-Bayard

UTL-Courtney Follman (8th) CAM

