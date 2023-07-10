(KMAland) -- Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Shay Burmeister and Ar-We-Va’s Maggie Ragaller and Jamie Hausman are unanimous First Team All-Rolling Valley Conference picks.
Also on the first team are pitchers Charlie Pryor of Woodbine and Riley Miler of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, infielders Breeley Clayburg from Coon Rapids-Bayard and Nicole Hoefer of Woodbine, outfielders Nicole Sherer of Woodbine and Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Lacie Davis and utility players Vanessa Koehler of Glidden-Ralston and Karys Hunt of CAM.
Second team honors went to the following:
P-Emma Follman (Junior) CAM
P-Anna Hart (Fresh) Coon Rapids-Bayard
C-Delaney Schurke (Junior) Ar-We-Va
INF-Taryn Petersen (8th) Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
INF-Jersey Gray (Junior) Woodbine
INF-Jaelyn Subbert (8th) Glidden Ralston
INF-Maria Puck (Soph) Boyer Valley
OF-Jenna Platt (Junior) CAM
OF-Tiela Janssen (Junior) Glidden Ralston
OF-Maddie Gunia (Freshman) Boyer Valley
UTL-Malia Clayburg (Freshman) Coon Rapids-Bayard
UTL-Courtney Follman (8th) CAM