(Anita) -- It took two extra periods of basketball, but the Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton boys (3-0) survived a late surge from CAM (1-2) in a Rolling Valley Conference thriller Friday night.
The Spartans led by as much as 16 points in the first half, however, a valiant effort from CAM led to an instant classic as the two squads duked it out in a double-overtime affair, with Exira-EHK squeaking out on top 73-71.
"I thought the guys responded really well, there was some times where we'd be up six-to-eight points and they'd make a run and we'd have to respond to that," said Exira-EHK Head Coach Doug Newton. "We had a bunch of guys make a bunch of plays, it was a total group effort as far as that goes. (CAM) has got some guys that can make some plays, and they made a lot too, but I guess we just happened to make one more than they did."
It was another team effort, as the Spartans had five players at or just shy of double digits in scoring on the night. Junior Cash Emgarten led the way with 19 points and eight rebounds.
"I was looking to get downhill and get to the line from there and hit some layups," said Emgarten. "Early in the game I had hit some shots which set that up later for me to get downhill and get to the line."
"He shoots the three okay as well, but we'd like to have him get to the free throw line, and we feel like too if he gets to the lane and gets fouled that gets to their bench a little sooner where he's being guarded by the third or fourth best defender instead of their first or second," said Newton. "He's got a lot of offensive prowess so hopefully moving forward he can realize if he takes it to the lane they'll foul him and he can make some hay at the free throw line."
Early on, the Spartans asserted their dominance down low and jumped out to a quick 11-4 lead to start the game. However, an 8-3 rally from the Cougars, mainly on the shoulders of senior forward Sam Foreman, who posted 10 first-quarter points, closed the gap back to 20-14 at the end of one.
"It was very intense down there, we weren't getting very many calls but that's just part of the game," said senior Easton Nelson. "We're just trying really hard to box out, get the ball, and things like that, but it was very tough."
But, the Spartans picked it back up again to start the second quarter, and seniors Trey Petersen and Nelson both knocked in a trey ball to lead a 12-2 run, while senior Derek Kommes and Easton also added buckets from down low.
"We've got about four guys we can run in there, Kommes can play several places and Emgarten can too, and then Easton and Jackson Radcliff," said Newton. "We've got the ability to get some different groups down there and they pass the ball well to one another."
The Spartans led by as much as 16 in the second quarter and wound up with an 11-point, 34-23 lead at halftime after CAM sophomore Chase Jahde hit a three in the final seconds to cut the deficit.
However, what looked like could have become a runaway victory quickly turned as the Cougars came out strong in the third quarter as the duo of Foreman and Jahde took over and chipped into the Spartans' lead, outscoring Exira-EHK 17-10 in the third quarter, making it 44-40.
"We got to where we were really not making them play much defense, we were coming down and doing one pass and a shot, two passes and letting a three go without getting it inside-out, so they weren't really getting worn out there," said Newton. "Then we weren't really shortening the game any because we gave them possession after possession so they had a lot of cracks to get back to us."
In the fourth quarter, the two squads exchanged baskets before senior Seth Hensley rolled in a layup with seconds remaining to knot the game up at 57 and send it to its first overtime. But the Spartans would not give up, and Emgarten nailed four free throws helping to keep the game tied at 63.
"I felt good tonight and I was knocking them down," said Emgarten. "It was way better from last year when I was struggling but hopefully I can build that back up this year and get to a high percentage."
Foreman, once again not allowing the Cougars to falter, hit two massive free throws to send the game to its second overtime.
The final overtime remained even, with neither team able to pull away by more than two, but CAM snagged their first lead of the game after Jahde knocked down a three to begin the period. However, with just 30 seconds left, the Spartans got a time out to draw up one final play in which Nelson sealed the deal with a go-ahead two-pointer.
"We hadn't run it yet this year at all and maybe not very many times ever, but we got it to Derek and we thought we had a mismatch there with a bigger guy guarding him," said Newton. "He got downhill and somebody had to help and he was able to find Easton, and Easton knew what to do with it when he got it."
"When we were in the huddle, we just drew up our play and just knew that Derek was going to drive in or pass it to me," said Nelson. "He passed it to me and I put it in."
The Cougars would have one last opportunity with just over 15 seconds left down two. However, despite some attempted heroics, including a last-second shot from Jahde on his knees that had an unlucky roll off the rim, the Spartans' defense held tough.
In the win, Kommes finished with 16 points, junior Aiden Flathers had 13 points, while Petersen and Nelson finished with nine points each. It was a two-man show for the Cougars, with Foreman racking up 28 points in the loss while Jahde added 22, and the pair hauled in 13 and six rebounds, respectively. Before fouling out in the first overtime period, Hensley finished with 15 points and six rebounds.
While they might have had to play some extra minutes, the Spartans will hope to carry that intensity into a matchup with IKM-Manning in less than 24 hours.
"This double overtime is intense and with pulling out on the top, it's a great feeling," said Nelson. "We have a game tomorrow and hopefully we can get a 'W' there."
"It's always more fun to look at a film and learn from mistakes after a win than having it be sour grapes and figuring out why you got beat and everything else," said Newton. "We definitely have a lot of things on the film that we got to look at and we'll learn from it."
Meanwhile, the Cougars hope the close loss can still give them some confidence as they'll have to take on West Harrison on Tuesday. You can check out the full video interviews with Emgarten, Nelson, and Coach Newton below: