(Elk Horn) -- A mix of veteran leaders and young talent has Exira-EHK girls basketball rolling through its schedule.
The Spartans (11-2, 8-1) have won six consecutive games since their one-point loss to Woodbine Jan. 3; a win streak that is largely due to the team’s defensive prowess.
“I’ve been really happy with what we’ve been doing, for the most part on the defensive side,” Exira-EHK head coach Tom Petersen said. “We’ve got a lot of kids who have some pretty good speed, so we’re able to mix it up and do a lot of different things defensively. The young and inexperienced kids are still continuously figuring things out. It’s a process.”
Exira-EHK is letting up just 33 points per game through 13 contests this season.
“We try to mix up [the defense] as much as we can,” Petersen said. “You’re gonna make a lot of mistakes with what we try to do defensively, but you gotta learn from those right away and not repeat them. I can’t say enough about what they’ve been doing, especially with the effort. The effort is there everyday.”
Per usual, two-time first team all-state guard Quinn Grubbs has been the moneymaker for the Spartans on both ends of the floor.
Grubbs is averaging 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, to go along with a 38% shooting clip from beyond the three-point line in her senior campaign thus far.
“[Grubbs’] basketball IQ [is high] and I’ve probably never seen anybody as fast as her with the basketball in her hands,” Petersen said. “For her to go the length of the floor, she’s pretty special when she’s able to do that. She provides opportunities for everybody with her dribble penetration, she’s able to get other kids involved. She just does a lot of special things for us.”
With Grubbs and fellow seniors Shay Burmeister and Makenzie Riley leading the way, the Spartans are able to roll out two freshmen in the starting lineup: Jaelynn Petersen and Brylie Andersen.
“We’re just trying to continuously build that team chemistry on the basketball floor, because it’s still not there yet,” Petersen said. “We’re 14 games in, we’ve got one third of the season left here with the last stretch of the season coming up here and we obviously wanna be playing our best basketball going forward at the end of the season.”
Exira-EHK currently holds sole possession of second place in the Rolling Valley Conference standings, just one game behind unbeaten Class 1A No. 6 Woodbine.
With six league games remaining on the schedule, the Spartans are still firmly in contention to take home a conference championship, but there are still kinks left to be ironed out as the regular season winds down.
“We wanna continue to improve on the defensive side and the rebounding portion, finishing possessions,” Petersen said. “Offensively, more transition. We want to make sure that we continue to get up and down the floor as much as we can, because we like to get out and run. You’ve gotta play to the strength of your athletes, and we have some athletes out there on the floor. We need to continue to improve.”
Still, the focus remains on enjoying the process for the Spartans.
“[We want] to have fun doing it,” Petersen said. “It’s a different group than I’ve had the past few years. I have six girls that are really inexperienced this year, but they’re really starting to figure some things out. It’s been a fun group. It’s a different group and it provides a spark in myself as a coach. I’m really excited for the last third of the season just to see what happens with these girls.”
Exira-EHK returns to the hardwood Friday for a road date with CAM.
