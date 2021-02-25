(Winterset) -- Exira-EHK -- a team with only eight girls on their roster -- is one of the final eight teams left in Class 1A thanks to a gritty 66-56 victory over Lenox in a regional final on Wednesday night.
"To see these eight girls celebrate is priceless," Coach Tom Petersen said. "I probably haven't been this proud of a group of girls in my life."
"It's really exciting to know that all of our hard work paid off," junior Macy Emgarten said. "We are getting to go where we want."
In some ways, the Spartan's regional final victory was a microcosm of their entire season.
"At the beginning of the season, each girl came up with one word," Petersen said. "I wrote all those words on the board. I told the girls if they did what they wanted to do, good things would happen. They did it."
Sophomore Quinn Grubbs picked an opportune time to post the night of her life, scoring 31 points, 19 of which were in the first half.
"After I made that first one, I knew that I needed to step up," Grubbs said. "This is what we've been working for all year."
The Spartans' fifth state tournament appearance in the last seven years came despite a hard-fought battle from an experienced Lenox squad.
The Tigers, who were eyeing their first state tournament berth since 1998, scored the first seven of the game, prompting an early Exira-EHK timeout.
Exira-EHK (23-0) eventually settled in and took a 15-11 lead into the second quarter before exploding in the second quarter with a 26-10 frame to take a 41-21 lead into the break.
However, the wily Lenox squad wouldn't go away, outscoring Exira-EHK 24-7 in the third to trim their deficit to 48-45 going into the fourth.
Lenox tied the contest at 54 early in the third, but Exira-EHK quickly regained the lead at 56-54. A missed Lenox 3-pointer resulted in an Exira-EHK triple to extend the lead to 59-54. Lenox could not get any closer, and their comeback fell short as the Spartans buried free throws down the stretch to preserve the victory.
"You gotta give Lenox credit," Coach Petersen said. "A lot of teams down by 20 probably aren't going to fight like that. For our girls to take that blow and still find a way is priceless."
Exira-EHK frequently visited the free-throw line on Wednesday night. The Spartans finished the evening 26 of 37 from the stripe while Lenox only shot 11 free throws. The fouls piled up for the Tigers, as senior Cassidy Nelson and sophomore post Kambrie Michel were plagued late and eventually fouled out. Meanwhile, Exira-EHK managed to stay out of foul trouble, which proved key for the thin Spartans.
"We don't have a choice," Petersen said about avoiding foul trouble.
While Grubbs dazzled from the outside for the Spartans, Macy Emgarten did the bulk of her work inside, finishing with 21 points and eight rebounds.
"You gotta ride your horses," Petersen said about his two-headed monster. "They have been the backbone of the team."
Mollie Rasmussen posted six points and hauled in nine rebounds, many of which resulted in second chances for the Spartans.
"I always tell the kids that nobody has the same role," Petersen said. "It's been really nice because they accept their roles. When you do that, good things happen."
Lenox senior TJ Stoaks posted 22 points. Stoaks also eclipsed 1,000 career points in the final game of her career.
Classmate McKinna Hogan scored 15 off 5 three-pointers. Cassidy Nelson scored 10 points, but fouled out late in the game, which drew applause from many on the opposing side.
The Tigers conclude their season at 20-4. The 20 wins Coach Jesse Cox's squad posted this season were more than the last two years (19) combined. This year's win total was also the most for a Lenox girls basketball team since at least the 2005-06 season.
Stoaks, Hogan, Nelson and Jordan England donned the Lenox jersey for the final time.
Exira-EHK advances to the Class 1A State Tournament in Des Moines. They open the tournament against MMCRU on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
"You don't want to be content when you go there," Petersen said. "You're going there for a reason."
Click below to view complete interviews with Emgarten, Grubbs and Coach Petersen.