(Elk Horn) -- Exira-EHK baseball is wrapping up its regular season and looking to make a run in the postseason.
The Spartans are winners of six of their last nine games, including an 8-3 victory over Class 1A No. 6 West Harrison a week ago.
“We’ve had some ups and downs like every team,” Exira-EHK head coach Randy Kelly said. “Right now we’re feeling pretty good about ourselves. We’re hitting the ball well, we gotta clean up a few mistakes like every team and I think we’ll be okay coming into the end of the regular season.”
The biggest contributor to the Spartans’ success this season has been senior Trey Petersen, who’s batting .439 with nine RBI, while going 3-0 on the mound with a 0.63 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched.
While his stats speak for themselves, Petersen brings an important off-field aspect to Exira-EHK.
“[Petersen] is a senior and a leader for sure,” Kelly said. “I can see him being a coach when he gets done with college. And, he swings the bat well.”
Jaiden Pettepier is not far behind Petersen in terms of batting numbers, as he’s hitting .435 with a team-high 11 RBI.
“[Pettepier] is a great batter,” Kelly said. “He always has confidence in himself. He can get down 0-2 and he’ll just throw his hands out there. Even if it’s just a little bloop, we’ll take it.”
Petersen heads up a pitching rotation that has an abundance of good arms, including Pettepier, Alex Hansen, Jameson Kilworth, Derek Kommes and Easton Nelson.
The Spartans boast a 1.69 team ERA.
“We’re set up [on the mound],” Kelly said. “We’ve got some pitchers who can pitch and we’ve got a pretty deep staff, so we feel pretty comfortable about it right now.”
Talent is an important part of baseball, but team mentality is an area of focus for Exira-EHK coming down the stretch.
“We need to stay positive and focused,” Kelly said “We’ve gotta have that energy level. If we do make an error, which does happen, we’ve gotta forget about it on the next pitch and keep going. If we can keep our confidence level up and keep our energy level up in the dugout, we’ll be just fine in this postseason run.”
The Spartans have improved their hitting numbers as the season has progressed, yet they’re still looking for more directional hitting, which could serve them well in the postseason.
“We’re hitting the ball well but a lot of the time we’re hitting it right at the defenders and the kids kind of get frustrated,” Kelly said. “We gotta let them make the mistakes. It’s hard to lay back a little bit but we need to get some opposite field hitting and we’re coming around to it.”
As is every team, Exira-EHK is looking to make noise in the district tournament.
“Of course everybody wants to make a deep run in the postseason and that’s our number one goal, to keep winning,” Kelly said. “We’re playing good ball right now so we’ll take on any challenges as we go. I think we’ll be fine. Just get our confidence level up, the kids will be energetic and I think we’ll be fine in the postseason.”
The Spartans return to the diamond for a home meeting with Glidden-Ralston Tuesday before traveling to Boyer Valley for the regular season finale Wednesday.
Click below to hear the full interview with Kelly from Thursday’s KMA Sports Feature.