(Anita) -- The Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton girl's basketball team (3-0) outlasted the CAM Cougars (3-2) to stay undefeated in their early 2023 campaign.
There may be some new faces taking the spotlight for Exira-EHK, but when it mattered most in the fourth quarter, the Spartans hit a pair of clutch threes and a trio of free throws to ice away a 62-58 win over their Rolling Valley Conference rival, CAM.
"It's a lot of new faces out there for us right now and they're just not real comfortable yet in these types of situations when you're playing a conference rival," said Exira-EHK Head Coach Tom Petersen. "At the same time, they found a way to get things done tonight, so I'm very proud of what we did."
The senior duo of Quinn Grubbs and Shay Burmeister helped lead the way for the Spartans, with the two contributing 14 and 12 points, respectively.
"Both of those two have been starting for me for three-plus years and playing all four," said Petersen. "I want the ball in their hands when we have to have good shots."
The Spartans were able to jump out to an early advantage of 10-0 thanks to multiple turnovers and a pair of trey balls from Grubbs before CAM clawed back with their own 11-0 run to take a 14-12 lead at the end of one. The Spartans posted another big 12-2 run in the middle of the second quarter.
"Defense leads into offense, so we were just worried about defensive stops and the offense will take care of itself," said Grubbs. "We got our stops in a row and we started tallying points together. But, it came from defense and that's what really kept us in the game tonight."
"I thought that our defensive pressure overall was really good," said Petersen. "There was just some rotation flaws that we have to clean up, watch some film, and point some things out because we're playing a lot of inexperienced girls -- six out of the eight are very inexperienced with two freshmen starting. But, I'm not going to fault their heart because all eight of them get after it."
But the Cougars were not going to be denied, and they kept it at just a two-point ball game at halftime, 31-29.
"Shay Burmeister got her second foul and she can't do that because we've got to have her on the floor... because I need her leadership and we need her poise out there -- she's kind of like another coach that's out there on the floor for us," said Petersen. "That's when they were able to make their run."
The third quarter saw some back-and-forth scores early, with CAM even taking the lead back at one point. However, the Spartans got a 6-0 run to finish out the quarter, giving them a 44-40 advantage. However, things would get hairy for the Spartans late in the fourth quarter after Breanna Bower and Eva Steffensen started heating up for CAM, and they had gained a 56-53 lead with just 1:55 left in the game. Then, freshman Brylie Andersen nailed a three to tie the game coming out of a timeout.
"I wrote up a set play with a screen up there for Quinn to try to kick it to Shay or Brylie in the corner and it happened to work," said Petersen.
Burmeister added a trey ball, and Grubbs and freshman Jaelynn Petersen joined Burmeister in knocking in a free throw late to ice the game.
Contributions from all eight players on the Spartans roster were aplenty Friday night, including Freshman Jaelynn Petersen, who finished the night with a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds. Meanwhile, Andersen finished with eight points, senior Makenzie Riley tallied six, and junior Hannah Nelson added five.
"I think that all of our girls did pretty well tonight and (Andersen) from the corner made that last three pointer and boy did we need it," said Grubbs. "I think five or six of us made threes tonight and when shots go in, it's contagious."
Meanwhile, Steffensen led the way in the losing effort for CAM with 15 points and six rebounds, Reese Snyder added 13 points and four rebounds, while Breeana Bower finished with 11 points and six rebounds. In addition, Meredith Rich and Emma Follmann chipped in with six points a piece.
For Exira-EHK, they move to 3-0 on the season and build some confidence for a young roster as they gear up for a quick turnaround with IKM-Manning on Saturday.
"This is only their third game of the season and it was one of our biggest ones of the season and one of the biggest rivalries," said Grubbs. "It just shows that we can step up to the challenge."
Meanwhile, the Cougars fall to 3-2 on the year and will look to bounce back on Tuesday against West Harrison. You can check out the full video interviews with Grubbs and Coach Petersen below: