(Elk Horn) -- Nothing has been able to stand in the way of the Exira-EHK girls and a dominant season to this point, but it hasn’t been for lack of effort.
The 1A No. 6 and KMA 1A/2A No. 2 Spartans are currently 14-0 with victories over Glidden-Ralston (twice), Coon Rapids-Bayard, Paton-Churdan (twice), Woodbine, IKM-Manning, West Harrison, Kuemper Catholic, Ar-We-Va, CAM, Boyer Valley and ACGC.
"I am pretty proud of what the kids have done," Coach Tom Petersen said. "They have been through a lot of adversity. I can't say enough about them. I'm just proud of what they have been able to do."
Coach Petersen's team has had to sweat out some victories with five wins coming by single digits.
"I think the kids understand what it is that they need to be doing," he said. "It's a very close group of kids. Our team chemistry is one of the things our kids have been buying into. It really shows."
The Spartans, despite their success, only have eight girls on their roster, which creates obvious challenges.
"It's difficult in practice to do some of the things we want to do," Petersen said. "But we have a lot of fun with the kids."
Exira-EHK's already thin roster suffered a devastating blow recently when point guard Tatum Grubbs was sidelined for the remainder of the season with an injury.
"These girls all understand that each one of them has to provide more," Petersen said. "They understand that they are without the team leader. It's really heartbreaking.
The lineup that Coach Petersen has put on the floor recently has been a balanced one, led by sophomore Quinn Grubbs' 16 points per game. Macy Emgarten and Mollie Rasmussen have also flourished in the offense with 14.9 and 14.1 points per game, respectively.
Alisa Partridge, Shay Burmeister, Hannah Nelson and Hailie Snyder have also been valiant in the Spartans' efforts this season.
"All five can shoot, score and are comfortable with the basketball," Petersen said of his rotation.
Their depth, or lack thereof, continues to be a concern for the Spartans, along with other things.
"Our girls just have to play a lot more intelligently on the defensive side," Petersen added. "And our offensive efficiency, we have to understand that we don't have to rush things."
While there are certainly things to work on, the veteran coach cannot help but be proud of what his resilient team has been able to accomplish so far.
"I don't care about the record. I'm just really happy at what our girls are doing for each other. When you play hard together and for one another, it's a little different."
Exira-EHK will return to action Friday when they face Woodbine. The complete interview with Coach Petersen can be heard below.