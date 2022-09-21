(Exira) -- One week removed from a blowout loss, the Exira/Elkhorn-Kimballton football team is searching for consistency.
The Spartans (2-2) fell to 1-2 in 8-Player District 10 action last week with a 64-30 loss to Audubon.
Audubon held only a 16-14 lead after one quarter, but posted 28 unanswered points in the second quarter to put the game out of reach.
"Very, very disappointed," Coach Tom Petersen said. "I thought the coaching staff put together a good game plan, but the kids came out flat. They weren't doing the things we worked on in practice. There was a lack of physicality. We'll have to find that going forward."
Consistency has been sparse for the Spartans. They opened the season with a dominant win over Griswold, then suffered a heartbreaking last-second loss to West Harrison the following week. The last two weeks featured the blowout loss to Audubon and a rout of Woodbine.
"It's been up and down," Petersen said. "We have to be more consistent. We're not clicking on all cylinders yet. We have to look at the things we're doing and make sure our kids are prepared."
Senior quarterback Trey Petersen commands the Exira-EHK offense. Through the first three games, Petersen completed 63.5% of his passes for 587 yards and eight scores with only two interceptions.
"Trey has been throwing a pretty good ball," Coach Petersen said. "He has weapons on the perimeter. When things break down, he does a good job of scrambling and making things happen."
The Spartans have posted a healthy mix of run and pass. Their ground game had 543 yards and 11 touchdowns in the first three games, led by 206 yards and four scores from Aiden Flathers.
"I don't want to pass as much as what we've been doing," Coach Petersen said. "But, I feel we've had to do that to open things up."
Defensively, the Spartans have also struggled to find some consistency. They allowed only 30 total points in their wins over Griswold and Woodbine while surrendering 99 in losses to Audubon and West Harrison.
"We've been in position to make plays, but there's been some poor tackling and lack of execution," Petersen said. "That leads to big plays. When you're playing quality football teams, you have to limit big plays. That's not going to change this week."
Their week five opponent, Bedford, has shown a knack for the big play. Quarterback Tristen Cummings has thrown for 531 yards and 11 touchdowns while the Bulldogs (2-2) have posted 7.0 yards per carry on the ground with 16 touchdowns and four runners over 100 total yards on the season.
"Tristen Cummings is pretty darn gifted," Petersen said. "And he's got some guys in the perimeter. We're going to do everything we can to contain them to the best of our abilities. We have our hands full. I'm looking for more consistency."
Consistency and preventing the big plays are the top priorities for the Spartans this week.
"Eliminate the big play," Petersen said. "It's been our Achilles heel in the first four games. We have to tackle. We have to match the physicality. It has to stay like that for four quarters."
Craig Parmley has reports from Bedford Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection. Check out KMA Sports' coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Petersen.