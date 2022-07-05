(Exira) -- The most thrilling KMAland win on the first day of the baseball postseason came from Exira-EHK.
Coach Tom Petersen's team used some late-game heroics to escape with a 2-1 win over Logan-Magnolia in Class 1A District 15 first-round action.
The Spartans were down to their final out of the season when Easton Nelson and Dane Paulson belted back-to-back homers to hand their team a thrilling win.
"It's never over until it's over," Coach Petersen said. "The back-to-back homers were kind of special."
Nelson and Paulson's back-to-bombs were the scoring opportunities Coach Petersen wanted from his team early in the game but couldn't get.
"We had our chances," he said. "We had kids get picked off and had two bunts up in the air. Our chances were there, but we weren't executing. Going into the bottom of the seventh, I asked our kids to take a strike. It was a well-played baseball game. I thought we played well. We were just fortunate to come out on top."
Their ace all season -- Tyler Kingery -- led the charge on Saturday with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.
"He kept them off-balance," Petersen said. "I was happy with how he performed. That set the tone."
The Spartans recorded a 7-11 record in the regular season and a 6-8 record in a salty Rolling Valley Conference that still has five teams alive in postseason action (CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Woodbine and West Harrison).
"I think our kids are playing some of their best ball," Petersen said. "This allows us to continue playing. As a coach, that's all you can ask for."
Petersen feels their challenges in the Rolling Valley Conference have prepared them for the postseason's required "survive and advance" mentality.
"We have faced a lot of team's number one pitchers," he said. "We had opportunities. We've seen a lot of good pitching and good baseball."
Kingery has a 1.81 season ERA and 55 strikeouts through 31 innings. Trey Petersen tossed 17 innings with a 4.94 ERA, and Derrek Kommes (4.50 ERA), Jameson Kilworth (5.25 ERA) and Alex Hansen (2.62 IP) have seen quality innings, too.
Offensively, Petersen paces the offense (.320/.452/.380, 13 RBI) while Kingery, Kommes, Paulsen, Hansen, Jameson Kilworth, Jaiden Pettepier, Easton Nelson, Gavin Bengard, Chase Schwab and Jackson Radcliff have also contributed.
Fresh off their late-game magic, the Spartans hope to carry that momentum into Tuesday's district semifinal against Tri-Center.
The Trojans bring a 17-6 record into Tuesday's contest. Tri-Center hits .362 with 14 home runs this year -- the third most in Class 1A.
A seasoned coach like Coach Petersen knows his team has its hands full.
"We have to work ahead," he said. "Their first four or five batters are amazing. We have to get our off-speed across. We have to make them earn it, and it starts on the hill."
Petersen also hopes his team's offensive surge to end the game against Logan-Magnolia -- and their ability to make contact early in that game -- parlay into Tuesday night.
"We have to put the ball in play," he said. "Anything can happen. I hope the kids are excited about it."
Check out the full interview with Coach Petersen below.