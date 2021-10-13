(Exira) -- The Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans look to continue their winning ways against Coon Rapids-Bayard.
After a tough mid-season including bouts with CAM, and Audubon, the Spartans were able to find victory in a 50-47 shootout over Boyer Valley last week, bringing them to 4-3, and 2-3 in 8-player District 10 play. While the victory was sweet, Head Coach Tom Petersen says there is still room for improvement.
"Defensively we did a good job of shutting down the run, but unfortunately we just gave up too many big plays," Coach Petersen said. "We had them get behind us quite a few times, and that's kind of unacceptable especially when it's something that we talked about. But, it's a big win for our kids."
In the win, quarterback Trey Petersen went off, tossing for over 500 yards and four touchdowns, and added 52 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
"He's able to keep plays alive, obviously we try to use him as much as we can within our offensive scheme," Coach Petersen said. "He runs the ball a lot also, but he's been doing a great job for us."
The yardage brought the junior quarterback to over 1,400 yards passing this season, with 16 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He has also amassed 475 yards and an additional 10 touchdowns on the ground this year.
However, Trey Petersen hasn't been able to do it alone, as senior wideout Tyler Kingery hauled in 266 of those passing yards on 10 catches as well as three touchdowns.
"I feel with him out there, you know he does draw a lot of attention, and it's able to open up some other things for our guys," Coach Petersen said. "They get together a lot of times on Sundays, and they do some things on their own, and that chemistry obviously is something you have to have with your receivers, and it's going to be very important moving forward."
Kingery also found his way into the end zone once on the ground in the Week 7 win.
While his pass defense has had some woes this season, Coach Petersen says his run defense last week was stout highlighting a number of players up front.
"Braxton Marxen, he's not very big, but he's got a high motor and doesn't stop, he plays down in the trenches," Coach Petersen said. "Alex Hansen is another one to the outside as a linebacker, he's only a freshman, Easton Nelson is another one up front, and then Trey Petersen is at our other middle linebacker position. These guys have been the core of our defense so far this year, and they're all underclassmen."
Marxen has been the statistical leader for the Spartans this season totaling 37 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 9.5 tackles for loss, all good for a team-high. Meanwhile, junior Derrek Kommes has snagged four interceptions this season.
Looking to Coon Rapids-Bayard this Friday, Coach Petersen says they present a number of talented offensive players.
"The first thing that sticks out is their quarterback, Tanner Oswald, he's throwing for 1,200 yards, if you sit back there and give him time to throw, he's going to pick us apart," Coach Petersen said. "He's got Easton Hayes out there as far as receiving, he's got almost 600 yards receiving, 25 receptions, and nine touchdowns, and Preston McCallister is another one that's out there, so they've got weapons all over the field."
For the Crusaders, Oswald has been averaging 20.2 yards per completion this year, and tossed 14 touchdowns to just one interception.
Coach Petersen says keys for this week involve finding improvements in any place they can in a close matchup like this.
"We got to make sure that we're playing intelligent football, and we can't shoot ourselves in the foot," Petersen said. "In games like this you got to make sure you don't turn the ball over, and then it always comes down to special teams, this is always a spot that we need to improve on week-to-week."
The Spartans and Crusaders face off at 7:00 Friday night in Coon Rapids. You can listen to our full Friday night football coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 from 6:20 p.m. until Midnight.
You can hear the full interview with Head Coach Tom Petersen below.