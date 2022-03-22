(Exira) -- Exira-EHK senior Macy Emgarten couldn't decide between playing softball or basketball in college. Luckily, she didn't have to and will do both at Simpson College.
Emgarten says the decision to eliminate either softball or basketball from her future was too much to ask.
"It's exciting," she said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "I knew I wanted to play some sport in college, but I wasn't ready to give up either of them. I'm excited for this opportunity to play both."
Emgarten looked at a handful of schools before ultimately choosing Simpson.
"They were one of the first colleges to tell me I could do both," she said. "That stood out to me. Everyone was for me playing two sports. It was nice to know they were all hands on deck. It came down to Simpson and Dordt, so it was a tough decision."
The family feel at the Indianola school, and her familiarity with the area led to her commitment.
"It's a little closer to home, and I have family down that way," she said. "I wanted somewhere close to home, and it felt like a family there."
Emgarten averaged 17.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last basketball season and is joining a Simpson program that went 26-2 this season. The Storm's up-tempo style reminds Emgarten of how she played at Exira-EHK under Coach Tom Petersen.
"I like how fast they play," she said. "It's a good pace and atmosphere. There are a lot of similarities. That helped with my decision."
In softball, Emgarten is the Spartans' go-to pitcher. She posted a 20-4 record with a 1.44 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings last season. Simpson's softball team is currently 12-5 this season and went 16-18 in 2021.
"They have a good pitching coach," she said. "I thought that was great, and I like the coaches there."
Being a multi-sport athlete presents challenges at the collegiate level, but Emgarten is ready for it.
"I've played multiple sports my whole life," she said. "It will take some adjusting, but I think I'll be OK. I'm looking to grow as a person and experience new things."
