(Elk Horn) -- Exira-EHK girls basketball is still rolling in the 2023 postseason, as the Spartans gear up for a regional final battle with Class 1A No. 4 Remsen-St. Mary’s (22-1).
The Spartans (19-4) took down Coon Rapids-Bayard 63-47 in the regional semifinals.
“I thought we came out pretty excited,” Exira-EHK head coach Tom Petersen said. “You work all season long to get to the point of the postseason and I really thought the girls were ready to go… but, we didn’t really play our game from the very beginning. We were able to execute better in the fourth quarter than what we did in the first three, so we were able to come out on top there.”
Now on a three-game win streak, much of Exira-EHK’s recent success is due to its relentless defense. The Spartans have allowed just 32 points per game in their past three outings.
“We have to mix it up [on defense] according to what personnel we have on the floor,” Petersen said. “Each girl brings something different to the table and as coaches we’re trying to make sure we’re putting them in positions to be successful.”
The senior guard tandem of Quinn Grubbs and Shay Burmeister remains the backbone of this year’s Spartans team.
Grubbs averages 18 points and 4.8 assists per game to lead the team in both categories, while Burmeister is not far behind with 13.1 points and 3.9 assists per contest.
“[Grubbs] gotta be our coach on the floor,” Petersen said. “She’s had the experience of starting for the past two years, so she’s been in games like this pretty much all the way throughout her high school career, as has Burmeister. Those two are senior captains who’ve been there and done that.
The big-game experience that Grubbs and Burmeister possess will prove critical as Exira-EHK enters its toughest test of the season against Remsen-St. Mary’s Wednesday.
“We’re gonna have to have that same leadership from them going forward into this game,” Petersen said. “They both bring a lot to the table. They’re able to do things offensively and defensively, and at times they’re able to calm down our younger and more inexperienced kids.”
Remsen-St. Mary’s boasts a balanced scoring attack that has given opponents fits throughout the season.
The Hawks have three players, Whitney Jensen, Mya Bunkers and Carmindee Ricke, who average double-digit points.
“A lot of times you’ll have maybe one or two kids you’ll want to, not necessarily shut down, but contain as much as you can,, but [Remsen] has four of them,” Petersen said. “Wew have to play fundamentally sound defense. The biggest thing on the defensive side is we have to stop dribble penetration. That’s been our achilles heel at times this year when we’re not focused, and it’s gonna be one of those games where, if we don’t do that, we’re gonna be in for a long night.”
Although Remsen-St. Mary’s presents a whole host of new challenges for Exira-EHK, the Spartans have the same goals for this game that they’ve had for every other game in this 2022-23 campaign.
“We just want effort,” Petersen said. “I say it to them before every game that if you can walk off the floor, leave everything out there and say, ‘hey, I gave it the best I could,’ that’s all I ask as a coach. A lot of people didn’t expect us to be back in this position once again, but I did. I had high expectations for this group… I was confident in what they could do and I still am going into the game. Regardless of what the outcome is, I’m always gonna be proud of our kids. It’s my job to get them to play at another level and I hope I can do that again [Wednesday] night.”
Exira-EHK takes on Remsen-St. Mary’s in the Class 1A Region 4 championship game Wednesday at 7 P.M. in a neutral site matchup at MVAOCOU High School.
