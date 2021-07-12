(Kimballton) -- It took some dramatics, but the Exira-EHK softball team is back in a regional final.
The Spartans moved within one win of the state tournament thanks to a thrilling 4-3 win over Woodbine in a Class 1A Region 2 Semifinal on Friday.
"It was a battle until the end," Coach Andrea Nulle said about her team's thrilling win.
Coach Nulle's squad found themselves in a 3-0 deficit but ultimately won the game with a walk-off RBI single from Mollie Rasmussen.
"It shows that our girls weren't ready for their season to be done yet," she said. "They showed their competitiveness, found a way to win and played for each other. I loved being a part of a close game like that."
It's been a successful year for the Spartans (22-6), and Nulle credits that to a stellar defense.
"Defensively, we've gotten a lot better and made the right plays," she said. "We've had confidence in one another. The communication has gotten better."
Pitcher Macy Emgarten has been the stalwart of the Spartans' defense with a 1.44 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings of action.
"She's consistent," Nulle said. "She's a really calm and controlled presence. She doesn't show a lot of emotion, but she's definitely an asset to have in the circle.
Offensively, Exira-EHK hits .296 as a team, paced by Emgarten's .395 average with 25 RBI while Rasmussen, Alisa Partridge, Shay Burmeister, Kate Hansen, Quinn Grubbs, Makenzie Riley, Gemini Goodwin, Hailey Bieker and Hannah Newton have also stepped up this season.
"Everyone has their ups and downs," Nulle said. "We've done a better job of scoring people when someone gets on. That has been an area where we have improved."
The Spartans are cusp of their first state tournament appearance in program history. However, top-ranked Newell-Fonda stands in the way. The Mustangs (34-4) are eyeing their fourth straight trip to Fort Dodge and 13th in school history, all of which have come since 2005.
The two programs, despite their contrasting differences, are no strangers to one another. Newell-Fonda beat Exira-EHK 10-0 in a regional final last year, handing the Spartans their only loss of the season. Coach Nulle knows ousting the top team in Class 1A won't be easy, but they welcome the challenge.
"All I ask from my girls is to play hard and compete," she said. "They score a lot, so we will have to keep up with them. You never know what can happen, but we will compete and come ready."
The Spartans also embrace the underdog role they have coming into Monday's regional final.
"I'm sure nobody is picking us to win," Nulle said. "I can't say I blame them. Newell-Fonda is a perennial state qualifier for a reason. Hopefully, we can see what we can do. I'm excited about the game."
Nulle made her comments on Monday's sports feature. Click below to hear the full interview.