(Exira) -- The Exira-EHK softball team has relied on some stellar pitching and opportunistic bats to race out to an 8-0 start on the season.
"I'm happy," Coach Andrea Nulle said. "I knew we'd be good this year, but I guess I didn't expect to come out quite as hot as we have been. I think the biggest is I can tell the girls weren't just sitting around the past three months. They've been doing something."
The Spartans currently boast victories over Whiting, West Harrison, Boyer Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Bedford, Griswold, Glidden-Ralston and Ar-We-Va. All eight victories have come by margins of five runs or more. Macy Emgarten has been near-shutdown on the mound in eight games thus far with four shutouts, 79 strikeouts and just five earned runs through 47 innings of duty.
"Macy has been phenomenal on the mound," Nulle said. "She's hitting her spots and getting the balls she wants."
Emgarten has allowed 18 hits through the first eight games, but that's just opened the door for the defense to do its job.
"Everyone else is just playing clean defense and helping her out when people are hitting Macy," Nulle said.
Offensively, Exira-EHK is currently hitting .378 as a team.
Senior Kami Waymire is hitting .593 with a .645 on-base and .778 slugging. Waymire has also driven six runs and posted five extra-base hits. Shay Burmeister is hitting .571 with four runs driven in. Quinn Grubbs currently sits at .550 while Alisa Partridge has found a way to plate runs while hitting .407 with 12 RBI.
Mollie Rasmussen, Makenzie Riley, Lexi Madsen and Tatem Grubbs have also been contributors in the lineup early this season.
"We have a lot of girls hitting well," Nulle said. "If one person is struggling, someone else picks them up and someone steps up for a day. Every night it seems like someone else is stepping up and it's been fun to see."
While they are currently riding an 8-0 start, Coach Nulle says they aren't getting complacent.
"There's always some areas," she said. "You can never work too much on defensive situations. Macy isn't going to strike out everybody all the time, so you just got to be ready. We also just got to stay aggressive and play the way we play, not worry about what the other team is going to do."
This may seem crazy, but the Spartans only have five games remaining on their schedule before postseason action begins. They host Audubon tonight followed by contests with CAM (Wednesday), Woodbine (July 3rd), Orient-Macksburg (July 6th) and IKM-Manning (July 8th). The Spartans are hoping to use these next five games as a primer for what they hope is a strong postseason.
"I think we want to make a run," Nulle said. "Especially for our seniors. We're having a good year. Hopefully we can continue that into the postseason and see where it ends up. I'm very confident with what we have on our team. I would take us against anybody right now."
The complete interview with Coach Nulle can be heard below.