(KMAland) -- Exira/EHK put a trio of standouts on the Rolling Valley All-Conference girls basketball first team on Monday.
Macy Emgarten, Quinn Grubbs and Mollie Rasmussen were all honored with first team selections. Joining the Spartans trio on the first team are Eva Steffensen of CAM, Paton-Churdan’s Danielle Hoyle, Glidden-Ralston’s Gretchen Wallace, Katelyn Neilsen of Boyer Valley and Ar-We-Va’s Jadeyn Smith.
Woodbine led the way with two picks on the second team in Alyssa Schafer and Alexa Steinkuehler. Exira/EHK’s Shay Burmeister, CAM’s Zoey Baylor, Paton-Churdan’s Tessa Steimel, Leah Cooper of Boyer Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Brynn Bass and Haley Koch from West Harrison also made the second squad.
The boys All-RVC was released last week. Find the selections linked here.