(Exira) -- The Exira-EHK football team is 1-0 for the first time since 2018 and looking for a second-straight triumph to open the year.
The Spartans won a week one contest over Griswold 59-8 in the program's first win since October 11, 2019.
"We're extremely young still in a lot of positions," said Head Coach Tom Petersen. "There's going to be some growing going forward, but I really thought we took some steps."
Tyler Kingery had 149 yards and four touchdowns on offense, and Trey Petersen tallied 186 yards of offense and had a hand in four touchdowns of his own in the victory. Exira-EHK limited Griswold to just 148 yards of total offense in the win.
"I'm happy with how our defense swarmed to the football," said Petersen. "We did that all night long. We had some missed tackles -- that's going to happen in week one and trying to get the kids back in sync -- but it seemed like we always had a couple guys who were waiting if somebody happened to miss a tackle."
The Spartans will take aim at a second-straight win when they host West Harrison on Friday night. The Hawkeyes are 1-0 after a 58-6 thrashing of Siouxland Christian.
"The number one thing that sticks out is just how fast they are," said Petersen. "Walker Rife is just so explosive. He gets to the outside and if you don't have people there and if they're not in their positions to start on the play, we're going to be in for a long night. It's the same with Gabe Gilgen. He's another one that's just explosive. They just have a lot of speed on the outside."
With wins hard to come by last year for his team, Petersen says the focus remains on going 1-0 each week.
"This is going to be a tough task for us on Friday," said Petersen. "I think we're both very similar in some of the things that we're trying to do. The kids are excited for it. That's all I can ask."
You can hear the full interview with Petersen below.