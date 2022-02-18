(Elk Horn) — The Exira-EHK girls basketball team is one win away from another trip to the state tournament.
The fifth-ranked Spartans (21-1) used their signature pressure defense and cleaned up the glass in a 58-40 win over East Mills Friday in a regional semifinal.
“I thought we came out with a lot more intensity than we have the last few games,” said EEHK Head Coach Tom Petersen. “That’s something we’ve been lacking pretty much all year. I thought we were more physical tonight. The refs let us play on both sides. That’s all you can ask for. The effort was there, we controlled things on the defensive side.”
EEHK opened up the game with a 16-10 lead after one quarter, forcing five turnovers. The lead grew to 32-20 at the halftime break, thanks in part to a 9-0 run by the Spartans right at the end of the quarter after East Mills had cut the lead to just four points.
EEHK put more distance between the squads in the third, forcing five more turnovers and outscoring the Wolverines 13-6 to lead 45-26. The lead grew to as much as 21 in the fourth, but a late burst by East Mills kept the final score at 58-40.
The Spartans held a decided advantage on the glass, out-rebounding East Mills 33-23 and nabbing 12 total offensive rebounds.
“It was my number one focus before the game and during practice,” said Petersen. “Our last game against Sidney, it wasn’t good. We weren’t finding bodies and there was a lot of separation between the girls we were trying to guard, which leads to offensive rebounds. Tonight, I thought the effort was there and I saw girls making contact. You have to do that or you’ll get out-rebounded.”
EEHK moves into a regional final Wednesday against Stanton at Atlantic for a trip to state.
The Spartans got a double-double from Macy Emgarten in the win with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Shay Burmeister finished with 13 points while Quinn Grubbs tallied 11 points and seven rebounds.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Emgarten and Petersen in a video you can view below.
East Mills was led by Emily Williams’ 15-point, 10 rebound night. Miah Urban added 12 points in the loss.