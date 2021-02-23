(Elk Horn) -- The Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton girls are one win away from their fifth state tournament since 2015. Much of that success has come behind the reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week, Macy Emgarten.
The junior standout is averaging 17.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for the Spartans (22-0). This past week, she had 25 points and 11 grabs during a win over Murray before reaching 1,000 career points in a regional semifinal win over Stanton.
“It was very exciting to know all my work I put in had paid off,” Emgarten told KMA Sports. “I have had great teammates to help me get to it. Coming into the year, I wasn’t expecting to reach it, but I had an idea I was close.”
While Emgarten has been hitting milestones and pushing the No. 4 Spartans to an unscathed mark, the team has been through a bit of adversity this season. Standout senior Tatum Grubbs was lost for the year with an injury after 13 games. In addition, they only had eight players on the roster to start.
“It was definitely a blow to the team,” Emgarten said, “but it was the next person in. Alissa (Partridge) stepped up and played her role and has done an amazing job. It’s truly something special (on this team). We’re so close, and we all play together.”
Up next for Exira/EHK is a 1A regional final showdown with Lenox. Last year’s team took a heartbreaking regional final loss to St. Albert, so some may see it as a chance to make things right this time around.
“I think we’ll be more experienced (this year),” Emgarten said. “It’s a pretty good opportunity to play in this game again. I hope (the experience) will help us this time.”
Listen to much more with Emgarten in Tuesday’s KMAland Catch Up interview below.