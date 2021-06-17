(Elk Horn) -- Exira-EHK standout Tatum Grubbs did not want the last memories of her school basketball career to be a devastating knee injury. Luckily, they won't be because she's headed to Wartburg.
"It's really exciting to get to meet new teammates, new coaches and get to play more," Grubbs said on Thursday's Upon Further Review."
Grubbs, a multi-year standout for Coach Tom Petersen's powerhouse program, was on her way to a sensational senior season but unfortunately was cut short due to a torn ACL. Despite her injury, Grubbs played sparingly at the end of the season during the Spartans' trip to the Class 1A State Semifinals.
"I'm three months post-op," Grubbs updated. "I've been doing good and haven't had any pain. I'm pretty ahead of schedule right now."
Grubbs says playing college basketball motivated her during recovery.
"It's made me work harder and given me something to get back for," she said. "If I wouldn't have been playing basketball this year, I'm not sure I wanted to get better, but now I have something to look forward to."
She became familiar with Wartburg after the coaches reached out to her.
"I really ended up liking it," she said about her visit. "I liked their style of play. Everything just seemed to fit nicely."
Grubbs chose Wartburg over Luther and Morningside.
"I liked their family feel and culture the best," she said.
The Knights were 13-3 last season under the guidance of Coach Bob Amsberry. Grubbs knows it will be tough to crack the lineup, but she's ready to try.
"Getting on the court is my main goal," she said. "I probably won't get much playing time this first year, but I'm looking forward to seeing what I can do for the team."
Grubbs plans to study sports engineering at Wartburg.
Click below to hear the full interview with Grubbs.