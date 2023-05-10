(KMAland) -- Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton star Quinn Grubbs is set to take her versatility to the next level with Dordt.
“It’s been a long time making my decision,” Grubbs told KMA Sports. “I had been talking to Dordt for over a year now, and I’ve been to the campus three or four times. Just every time I’ve gone back and the more I talk to the coaches, it becomes more evident that was where I needed to be.”
Grubbs averaged 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.7 steals per game for the Spartans during her senior season, closing out a fantastic career that included three state tournament appearances.
“I was happy to be able to make my final decision, and I am just very ready for the next step,” Grubbs said. “I’m very thankful (Dordt head women’s basketball coach Bill Harmsen) has been so supportive and very well at communicating with me about my opportunities.”
Grubbs, who has been a multi-sport standout for Exira/EHK during her high school career, says it became plenty clear to her that she wanted to play basketball at the next level.
“When I first started my search, I was pretty certain I wanted to play basketball,” she said. “There’s been ups and downs and a time I considered (not playing). I even looked at some bigger schools just in case, but ultimately I decided I wanted to continue playing basketball, especially after the final season ended. I was not ready to be done. I just feel talking to Dordt just made everything so clear. They had the same ideas and desires I had, so it felt like a good fit.”
Dordt had a fantastic season this past winter, winning 30 times and winning a pair of games in the NAIA National Championship Tournament. Coach Harmsen and the rest of the Dordt staff told Grubbs her versatility would be a great fit.
“I can play where they need me besides the post,” Grubbs said. “I can be a shooting attacking guard or even play point guard like I played in high school. I feel that is to my benefit that I have all the (abilities). I feel it’s really helpful, and the more I talk to coaches the more I did realize they do believe it’s very important to be a multi-sport athlete. It just helps you in competition.”
Listen to much more with Grubbs in the full audio file below.