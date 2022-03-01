(Elk Horn) -- Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton makes their annual trip to the state girls basketball tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
The No. 4 seeded Spartans (22-1) return to Des Moines for the sixth time in the past eight seasons with plenty of experience and lofty goals.
“We are going for a purpose,” Exira/EHK head coach Tom Petersen told KMA Sports following a regional final win over undefeated Stanton.
“We aren’t done yet,” junior star Quinn Grubbs said. “This isn’t our end goal. We want more.”
Up first for the Spartans will be trying to slow down fifth-seeded MMCRU (22-1) in a Class 1A state quarterfinal at 3:15 PM on KMA-FM 99.1.
The Royals tout three 1,000-points scorers, led by senior Emily Dreckman, who is averaging 17.7 points per game. Classmates Ellie Hilbrands (15.0 PPG) and Taylor Harpenau (11.8 PPG) have also reached the milestone in their careers.
The rest of the starting lineup for MMCRU is filled out by junior Kora Alesch, who averages 8.6 points and a team-best 4.5 assists, and senior Mya Holmes (3.5 PPG). It is their second straight trip to state after debuting in Des Moines a year ago.
Exira/EHK is no stranger to the state tournament atmosphere, advancing to the state semifinals a year ago with a win against MMCRU in a thrilling state quarterfinal.
“It doesn’t ever get old,” Coach Petersen said of going back to state. “As a coach, you don’t get into this for yourself. You get into this for your kids. I couldn’t be happier for them.”
Senior Macy Emgarten averages 17.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game to lead the Spartans while Grubbs (16.0 PPG) and senior Mollie Rasmussen (11.0 PPG) also score in double figures. Junior Shay Burmeister (9.8 PPG) isn’t too far off, and senior Alisa Partridge (5.5 PPG) rounds out the starting group.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Rasmussen said. “This is my last year. Getting back with this team is amazing. I wouldn’t want to do it any other way.”
Hear Exira/EHK vs. MMCRU in a 1A state quarterfinal on Wednesday afternoon on KMA-FM 99.1 at 3:15. Read more on MMCRU in our latest Know Your Opponent feature here.