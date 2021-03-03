(Elk Horn) -- Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton brings an undefeated record into Wednesday afternoon’s Class 1A state quarterfinal tilt with MMCRU.
After missing a trip to state the last two seasons, the Spartans (23-0) return to Des Moines for the fifth time since 2015.
“To see these girls celebrate is priceless,” Exira/EHK coach Tom Petersen told KMA Sports following a regional final win over Lenox. “I probably haven’t been this proud of a group of girls in my life.”
That’s saying something for Coach Petersen, who has guided seven teams to state tournaments, including a state champion in 2010 at Exira. This year’s group, though, has been through plenty of adversity.
Exira/EHK opened the season with just eight players on their roster, but they lost senior point guard Tatum Grubbs halfway through the year with a season-ending injury.
“They have been through a lot of adversity,” Petersen said. “I can’t say enough about them. It’s a very close group of kids. Our team chemistry is one of the things our kids have been buying into. It really shows.”
This year’s group has been led by a trio of double-digit scorers. Junior Macy Emgarten, who recently surpassed 1,000 career points, is averaging 18.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Sophomore Quinn Grubbs puts in 16.2 points per game, and junior Macy Rasmussen scores 13.7 points on average. Sophomore Shay Burmeister leads the team with 4.3 assists per game while scoring 7.6.
“It’s really exciting to know all of our hard work paid off,” Emgarten said. “We are getting to go where we want.”
Exira/EHK will play as the No. 4 seed in the 1A tournament, beginning with a quarterfinal meeting against MMCRU (21-2) on Wednesday at 4:00. This marks the first tournament for MMCRU, which also counts state tournament trips for Marcus in 1986 and Remsen-Union in 1981.
Emily Dreckman is the team’s top scorer with 15.1 points per game while fellow juniors Ellie Hilbrands (12.2 PPG) and Taylor Harpenau (11.9 PPG) are also averaging double figure points this season.
Both teams have been dominant throughout the year with Exira/EHK winning by an average margin of 27.4 points per game while MMCRU has won by nearly 30 points per game.
“I’m just really happy at what our girls are doing for each other,” Petersen said. “When you play hard together and for one another, it’s a little different.”
Follow @d2mart on Twitter for updates throughout the game Wednesday afternoon.