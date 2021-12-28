(Falls City) -- The Falls City Sacred Heart boys basketball team has opened their title defense with a string of six wins.
The Irish have victories over Sterling, Friend, Lewiston, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Loomis and Tri-County by 45, 26, 61, 31, 8 and 17.
One of those wins was a milestone victory for legendary head coach Doug Goltz, who recently eclipsed 700 career wins.
"We returned three starters this year," Goltz said about his team's fast start. "I think the guys know what their jobs are. Our schedule gets tougher, but I've liked the way we played so far."
Goltz says his team's unselfishness has been one of their biggest strengths on offense, and it's allowed the Irish to average 61.6 points per game.
"We do a good job of sharing the ball. We have five starters that average between 8 and 12 points. All five are capable of being in double figures."
Senior point guard Jakob Jordan runs the show for the Irish at the point guard position.
"He's been a starter since he was a sophomore," Goltz said. "I think the point guard position is the most important position on a team anymore because everything goes through their hands. Jakob has done a nice job for us."
Jake Froeschl leads the team in assists, and Evan Keithley provides an outside threat. Brogan Nachtigal and Joe Simon control the post positions for Sacred Heart.
"All of those guys have scored in double figures in at least one of our six games," Goltz said. "I think we are a tough matchup because we are so balanced."
Their man-to-man defense also makes them a headache to opposing teams. The Irish have limited opponents to only 30.1 points per game.
"Everyone is learning how to play good man-to-man defense," Goltz said. "I think our man-to-man has been good. We haven't given up too many rebounds, and we've turned teams over. All of those things lead to being a good defensive team."
Sacred Heart rightfully sits at No. 1 in Class D-2 in the latest state rankings released by the Omaha World-Herald. Their next contest comes against a fellow No. 1 ranked team -- Lourdes Central Catholic (4-1) -- at the Freeman Tournament on Tuesday. The matchup is the first of potentially three between Sacred Heart and Lourdes. They meet on February 18th and could cross paths again during the Pioneer Conference Tournament.
"Lourdes is a really good team," Goltz said. "They are a lot like us. They have a lot of returners back."
Containing Lourdes Central Catholic standout Blake Miller -- a Nebraska football walk-on -- is priority number one for the Irish.
"He's a tough matchup," Goltz said. "He can score in all kinds of different ways. Our guards will be outsized, and he's quicker than our posts. We want to see that we are improving each game. This will be a good gauge. We are playing against a good team."
Check out the full interview with Coach Goltz below.