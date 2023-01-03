(Elk Horn) -- The Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton boys are 7-0 heading into 2023 behind a deep and experienced lineup.
The Spartans own wins over Glidden-Ralston, Ar-We-Va, CAM, IKM-Manning, Lenox, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Boyer Valley.
"We've had to be like everybody else and battle through influenza," Coach Doug Newton tells KMA Sports. "Fortunately, it's been next man in without much interruption."
The Spartans' depth and experience aren't a surprise. They returned all five starters from a team that reached the district finals last year.
"Some guys have been playing since their freshmen year," Newton said. "They have some experience. They're coming together and giving us quite a bit of depth. We don't have to run people into the ground as much as we did in the past. The depth is something we thought could be beneficial to us at the beginning of the year."
Their depth might have been the difference in their close wins over Glidden-Ralston, CAM and Lenox.
"I've got to do a better job of helping the guys finish out games," Newton said. "We've done some things down the stretch that have been good for us, but we have to work on some things to build moving forward."
The Spartans average 59.3 points per game and have shot 46.4% from the field and 36.4% from deep.
"If we show a little patience and swing the ball a couple of times, we have better recognition of what a good shot is," Newton said. "Anybody can play defense for three or four seconds, but if you get deep into the shot clock...they lose focus, and we get a better shot."
Junior Cash Emgarten highlights Exira-EHK's lineup with 17.2 points per game. Aiden Flathers also averages double figures with 11.0 points per game. Jackson Radcliff (9.2 PPG), Trey Petersen (8.5 PPG), Easton Nelson (8.5 PPG) and Derrek Kommes (7.4 PPG) add to the offense.
Radcliff leads the team in rebounds per game with 6.8,and Flathers and Petersen lead in assists with 3.7 per game, respectively.
The offense is firing on all cylinders, but Newton wants to see more from his defense.
"You're going to get beat on the perimeter at times," Newton said. "But we have to do a better job of rebounding the basketball. If we win the rebound battle and limit teams to one shot, we have a chance to be successful."
The Spartans are back on the hardwood Tuesday night against Woodbine. They face Paton-Churdan on Friday and ACGC on Saturday before squaring off with West Harrison next Tuesday in a pivotal Rolling Valley Conference contest.
"There are times we get it rolling and look good," Newton said. "We need more consistency on the offensive end. We'll try to switch a few things to make life easier."
Click below to hear more with Coach Newton.