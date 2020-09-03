(Bedford) -- A quartet of experienced seniors have guided the Bedford volleyball team to one of the more pleasantly surprising starts in KMAland.
"They have just worked their rears off and it's paying off now," Coach Deb Bonde said. "I'm so happy with what I'm seeing on the court. We're off to a great start and I'm excited about the season."
The Bulldogs are 3-1 heading into September with victories over Essex, Mount Ayr and Central Decatur under their belt and have climbed to No. 14 in the KMAland 1A/2A Power Rankings.
Like all teams across the state, Bedford got a late start with preseason activities, however, Coach Bonde feels the experience of her team put them in an advantageous position.
"Typically we go to summer camps," Bonde said. "This year we had none of that, it was a definite advantage to us."
The Bulldogs' four senior starters -- Macie Sefrit, Vivian Tracy, Darcy Davis and Kennedy Weed -- have been multiyear contributors for the Bulldogs in numerous sports.
The offense circles around Sefrit, who operates from the setter position. She's currently averaging 7.7 assists per set.
"She's just placing the ball where we need it and really helps the hitters," Bonde said.
Davis and Tracy are currently averaging 2.4 and 1.7 kills per set respectively.
"Darcy's hitting this year has just been like 'Wow'," Bonde said. "She has just really exploded into a great hitter. Vivian is right behind her. Her enthusiasm shines through and you have to notice what she does."
While Davis and Tracy have continued to improve in the roles they've sustained over the past few years, Weed has made the transition to libero. The switch has been rather smooth, where she is currently averaging 5.1 digs per set.
"She had a big change this year," Bonde said of Weed. "She's just done a wonderful job back there. I can just count on her to always be there for passing and digs. She's really taken on that role and done a great job."
The senior quartet has been aided by the emergence of sophomore Emily Baker, who is averaging 2.4 kills per set.
"She's a power hitter," Bonde said. "We're continuing to work on her fine skills, she can just blast that ball and that's what we need on the team. We have some finesse hitters and then we have her to power it through. That's been great."
The next four games will be a telling slate for the Bulldogs, beginning Thursday against Lamoni. Bedford will also face Lenox, Stanton and East Mills in a seven-day span. Bonde is anxious for the opportunity for her team to measure themselves.
"We are going to be hitting some good competition and I think that's always a barometer of where you're at," Bonde said. "I'm anxious to play those teams. We really just have to play our game, fine-tune our offense and continue to improve our skills."
The complete interview with Coach Bonde can be heard below.