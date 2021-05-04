(Treynor) -- The first half of the season has been stellar for the Treynor boys golf team, but they are more focused on the back-end of the season.
"We like the progress we are making," Coach Thad Nelson said. "We have a group that really loves golf, and golf is their main sport. They put in a lot of work, want to improve and are getting better all the time. We just want to play our best golf at the end of the year."
The Cardinals are 6-0 in duals and have won all but one competition they have competed in this season.
"We thought we had the chance to be pretty good," Nelson said. "We knew we were going to return some experience. The thing I was wondering about is if the bottom half of the roster would step up, and they have. Somebody is turning out a scorable number for us each night. That's been nice."
Senior Joey Konz paces the Cardinals' lineup. Konz -- a four-year starter -- has 40.84 9-hole adjusted average and a 79 on 18 holes.
"He's been a model of consistency," Nelson said. "He's as accurate of the tee as anyone I've had. Early in the year, he was striking the ball better than he was scoring. Over the last week or two, we are seeing it all come together. We are putting the pieces together, striking the ball and being able to score."
Ethan Konz, Dawson Goss, Gabe Travis, Ryan McIntyre, Tyler Christensen and Ryan Konz are also contributors for Coach Nelson's lineup.
The Cardinals have won duals over Western Iowa Conference foes Logan-Magnolia, Underwood, Riverside, Audubon, Missouri Valley and AHSTW, but three of those wins have come by less than 20 strokes.
Treynor enters Wednesday's WIC Tournament as the presumptive favorite and hopes to use it as a springboard towards a successful postseason.
Nelson, who is also an assistant boys basketball coach, likened his team's preparation to what you might see on the hardwood.
"We are trying to make a game plan against the course," he said. "We are figuring out where we can make our strides to help us score as well as possible. I think it's going to be a great race. It will come down to what team puts four quality scores out there and makes the right decision."
Nelson made his comments on Tuesday's sports feature. Click below to hear the entire interview.