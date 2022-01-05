(Leon) -- Last year's bumps and bruises are paying off for the Central Decatur boys basketball team as they carry an 8-0 record into Friday night's massive Pride of Iowa Conference battle with Martensdale-St. Marys.
The Cardinals have wins over East Union, Lamoni, Centerville, Audubon, Southeast Warren, Chariton, Lenox and Wayne.
"Overall, we are feeling good and playing some good basketball," said Central Decatur Coach Curtis Boothe. "We've changed our lineup a little bit, but we are playing some good basketball. I think we are ready for the second half of the season."
The Cardinals brought back every contributor from last year's team.
"We have high expectations, and that starts from within," Boothe said. "The 16 guys we have out are working hard and have the same goal. We are trying to achieve that."
The Cardinals were 13-8 last year in Coach Boothe's first season as head coach after a lengthy and successful tenure running the girls program.
"It was a struggle," Boothe said. "It was just a matter of getting the chemistry the way we wanted. It was a struggle to find a flow. Now it's coming along. We are more focused on our jobs. Having no seniors was a challenge at times for us last year, but now we have four seniors leading us."
Senior Trey Hullinger is the Cardinals' leading scorer with 18.0 points per game while shooting 56.5% from the field. Matthew Boothe contributes 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, while Gunnar Smith (8.6 PPG), Jack Scrivner (7.9 PPG, 9.0 RPG), Kyle Linhart (6.0 PPG) and Sam Boothe (5.8 PPG) have also seen quality minutes.
The Cardinals shoot 45.6% as a team and convert 3-pointers at a 34.6% rate.
"I think we can put eight or nine guys on the floor that can score," Coach Boothe said. "Our offense is diverse enough that you have to guard all of us. We've had guys off the bench score double figures."
Their early success has been without one of their top scorers from last year, Cuay Masters. Masters posted 9.5 points and a team-high 7.7 rebounds per contest last year. He has not played this season due to injury, but Coach Boothe is hopeful he'll be available at some point this season.
Defensively, opponents have scored more than 45 points only once against Central Decatur. Their pressure defense has prompted 110 steals, the eighth-most in Class 2A. According to BCMoore, the Cardinals' defense ranks No. 11 out of 96 programs in Class 2A.
"Last year, we tried to press people," Boothe said. "I stuck with it for about 10 games and realized we didn't have enough time yet. We put a lot of time into it this summer, and I think it's paying off for us. Our half-court defense is also really strong. They are working hard and getting in the right spots."
Central Decatur needs every bit of their defensive success on Friday when they face Martensdale-St. Marys in a battle of undefeated Pride of Iowa Conference schools.
The Blue Devils have owned the POI the last few years. They are currently 6-0 while averaging 62.0 points per game, led by Hogan Franey (17.9 PPG) and Gavin Stott (17.0 PPG).
"They look like a bunch of kids that can shoot the ball well," Boothe said. "We have to play really good defense."
Offensively, Boothe feels his team needs to rely on their post play.
"Getting the ball inside will be key for us," Boothe said. "Hopefully, we get the rebounding advantage in our favor. We have to make sure we take the best shots and take drives. If we aren't making layups, we need to make free throws."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Boothe.