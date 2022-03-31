(Ashland) -- The Platte Valley (NE) baseball team has relied on an experienced lineup and a tough pitching rotation in their 6-2 start.
Platte Valley -- the combination of Ashland-Greenwood, Yutan and Mead -- has wins over Crete, Elkhorn, Omaha Bryan, Malcolm, Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Nebraska City. Their recent successes earned them a spot in the Omaha World-Herald's latest state rankings at No. 9 in Class B.
"We feel good," said Coach Shawn Emanuel. "We like our group of players. With a co-op, team chemistry can be tough. But this team is playing hard and buying in."
Coach Emanuel's team entered the season with high hopes after an 11-12 campaign last year.
"We had 12 letter winners returning," Emanuel said. "We liked our experience, and we liked our pitching. That was our offseason focus."
Pitching has been a strength for the Patriots this season.
Dawson Thies has been their workhorse with a 2.05 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 13 innings while Emerick Hegwood has a 1.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts.
"We made sure our pitchers' arms were in shape to eat up some innings and be the foundation of our team," Emanuel said. "If we pitch well, we'll be in any game any time of the year. We felt we needed four starters to round out our rotation, and we have five guys that could do that."
The Patriots' versatility also satisfies Coach Emanuel.
"We have speed and guys who can play multiple positions," he said. "It gives us a chance to win those games because we aren't pigeonholed by guys that don't know what they are doing."
Nebraska commit Hayden Lewis paces the Patriots. Lewis has a .368 batting average with 10 RBI and five extra-base hits.
"He leads by example," Emanuel said. "He's a very hard worker. He gets a lot of attention at the plate, but it's given other guys a chance."
Senior Levi Kennedy pitches and has benefitted at the plate from opposing teams' desire to avoid Lewis. Carter Washburn, Maxwell Bendler, Jacob Butler and Sam Peterson also provide senior leadership.
"They do what it takes," Emanuel said. "They've played multiple positions and put the team first. I'm happy with how the senior class is handling their business."
Cody Pluta, Logan Sobota, Timmy Hunt, Braxton Wentworth and Caleb Daniell contribute to the lineup, too.
Emanuel notes his team has battled some injuries.
"We have the next guy up mentality," he said. "We have to get healthy. We're probably two or three weeks away from being at full strength."
Coach Emanuel expects his team will be tough to stop once they are at full strength.
"We need to play in big moments," he said. "I think sometimes we play too tight. It just comes down to throwing strikes and making plays."
Platte Valley returns to action on Thursday against Douglas County West.
Check out the full interview with Coach Emanuel below.