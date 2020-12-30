(Louisville) -- The Louisville boys are off to a 7-2 start behind an experienced lineup and a knack for close victories.
"The boys have been playing really hard," Coach Adam Vogt said. "It's a lot of fun to coach a team that wants to compete as much as they do. Most of these boys are in their second or third year at the varsity level, that makes a lot of difference when they are more mature now."
The Lions currently hold victories over Conestoga, Nebraska City, Weeping Water, Johnson County Central, Omaha Brownell Talbot, Malcolm and Ralston.
Their latest win -- a 68-67 overtime thriller over Ralston at the Louisville tournament -- epitomizes the way their season has gone to this point. The Lions were forced to overcome a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit, but found a way.
"The boys just responded, stayed true to what we were doing and battled back," Vogt said.
Monday's victory was the Lions' third one-point decision, which they are 2-1 in. Their coach attributes their success in tight games to the experience they have on the court.
"Everybody we put on the court has played one or two years on the court," Vogt said. "They know exactly what we need to do and have been executing."
Senior Caleb Hrabik dropped 28 points and 12 rebounds in the victory over Ralston. His latest performance was just another stellar one for the forward.
"We go as he goes," Vogt said.
Junior Sam Ahl has run the point guard position for Coach Vogt's offense.
"He's done a great job of controlling the tempo for us and really pushing it."
Eric Heard recently made the transition from point guard and has had a strong presence in the rebounding game.
"The boys are playing well and really meshing," Vogt said. "We also have guys that are coming off the bench and working their butts off."
The balance of the Lions is an obvious strength.
"We don't know who it's going to be that steps up that night, we have eight guys that we feel like we can play and eight guys we feel like we could start," Vogt said.
While the offense has been firing on all cylinders, Coach Vogt would like to see his squad shore up some things on the defensive end.
"We've been giving up too many points lately," he said. "We have to make sure that when teams get hot from the three-point line, we can run them off."
The Lions conclude their host tournament Wednesday when they face Nebraska City. They have some tough matchups awaiting them in January with the likes of Douglas County West and Plattsmouth, as well as the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament.
"We really have to do a great job of getting out to early starts and not letting them do what they want to do," Vogt said.
The complete interview with Coach Vogt can be heard below.