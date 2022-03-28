(Tarkio) -- East Atchison baseball is one week into competition and readying for what could go down as their toughest week of the season.
The Wolves (1-1) dropped their opener to Maryville JV before a dominating win this past Friday over North Andrew.
“We turned 11 hits into 20 runs in three innings,” Coach Casey Martin said of their most recent outing. “It was a nice start. We got rained out on Tuesday, but we have 23 guys out for baseball this year. We’re just trying to get some at bats as much as we can early in the season.”
While the weather lately hasn’t been as conducive to outside baseball as Coach Martin would like, they were able to spend most of the early part of March outside. Inside or outside, the Wolves are one of the more experienced teams in the area.
“We have every player back from last year,” Martin said. “We added 10 freshmen, so we have the most we’ve ever had at East Atchison. There are 10 or 11 guys really battling to get the at bats in varsity games.”
Leading the way for this year’s Wolves are returning all-district standout pitchers Cameron Oswald and Aaron Schlueter. Other seniors that return to the fold this year are Bo Graves, Carter Holecek, Josh Smith and Cory Stevens. Juniors Braden Graves and Jarrett Spinnato are other returning contributors from last year’s 5-9 squad.
“We have a lot of senior and junior leadership that have played a lot of games,” Martin said. “This particular group, with every starter back from last year, our expectations are high. I think playing a bigger school like Maryville helps us and a district opponent like North Andrew, doing the things we did against them on Friday, gives us a lot of confidence going into our conference schedule.”
That conference schedule is unforgiving early in the year. Coach Martin says their first three games may very well be against the top three teams in the conference. It starts Monday afternoon at South Holt before a Thursday trip to Northeast Nodaway and then a home matchup with Platte Valley next Monday.
“In other years, we have a lot of new starters, you’re just hopeful you can see something and improve on it,” Martin said. “This year, we really hit the ground running. Everybody pretty much knows the things we expect. This year more than any other I think we’ve been able to start where we left off from last year.”
With tough tests ahead, Coach Martin is hopeful this year’s team can contend for a conference and district championship.
“Anything less will feel like we left stuff out there,” he said. “Our conference is very, very tough, and I know with (Northeast Nodaway), Platte Valley and South Holt and new teams in Rock Port, Nodaway Valley and DeKalb, we have a lot of teams that are able to win. But anything less than that will feel like a disappointment.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Martin from Monday’s Upon Further Review below.