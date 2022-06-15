(Kimballton) -- The Exira-EHK softball team is off to a 13-2 start behind an experienced lineup, a breakthrough freshman and one of KMAland's most seasoned pitchers.
"I think we've played well," said head coach Andrea Schwery. "We've had different girls contribute in the lineup, and we've played well defensively. It's been an all-around effort so far."
The Spartans have many contributors from the last two season's regional finalist teams. And their experience has shown.
"It (the experience) has been helpful," Schwery said. "They stay relaxed and in the game. As long as there are outs to be played, they have a chance to win. They put themselves in a position to win no matter who we are playing."
The Spartans' offense has put up 106 runs in 15 games while hitting .332 with a .414 on-base percentage.
"The girls are having good at-bats," Schwery said. "They're seeing pitches and knowing what pitches they are looking for. And we've moved runners when we've had them in scoring position."
Freshman Haley Bieker is the current leader in that lineup. Bieker hits .400/.432/.400 with nine RBI in 35 at-bats. Her success at the plate has been a welcomed addition to an experienced Exira-EHK lineup.
"She's gaining confidence," Schwery said. "Last year, if she let bad at-bats affect her. She realized that failing is a part of softball. She has done a great job of bouncing back and staying level-headed in the box. She's really stepped up."
Shay Burmeister is hitting .391 with a team-high 11 RBI, while Quinn Grubbs has a .385 average and four RBI. Macy Emgarten, Alisa Partridge, Mollie Rasmussen, Gemini Goodwin, Makenzie Riley, Harlee Fahn and Hannah Nelson have also contributed to the lineup.
Emgarten leads their pitching efforts with a 1.21 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings. Emgarten has been tested at times this year, but Schwery feels that's when she does her best work.
"The strongest part about Macy is that she settles when other teams get runners at second and third," she said. "The pressure isn't getting to her. She's working her pitches and taking command."
The 1A No. 15 Spartans are pleased with their season, but they have some rigorous games coming up with CAM (Thursday), Griswold (Saturday) and Woodbine (Monday on the KMA Video Stream).
They've been on the doorstep of the state tournament each of the last two years. Now it's just a matter of getting over the hump. To do that, Schwery feels her team needs to stick to the basics.
"We need to clean up the simple things such as base running," she said. "When you play teams such as CAM, Griswold and Woodbine, those things stand out. We need to make sure we value runners when they get on and continue to play good defense. We really need to keep playing the way we are playing. Hopefully, we'll peak towards the end of the season."
Check out the full interview with Coach Schwery below.