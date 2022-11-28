(Tabor) -- It should be a fun year in the Corner Conference girls basketball world, and Fremont-Mills figures to be right in the mix.
After working through some bumps and bruises last year, Coach Brett Weldon is ready for his team to attack the new season.
"We like where we're at," Weldon said. "Practices have been good. We're just trying to get in shape and get everything installed that we need to at the start of the season."
The Knights were 11-12 last year but played most of the season without Izzy Weldon. Weldon shined for the Knights as a freshman with a team-best 12.7 points per game. She appeared in only six games as a sophomore due to injury.
Weldon's return pairs her with the dynamic duo of Teagan Ewalt and Ryleigh Ewalt. Teagan posted a team-best 12.7 points per game and led the squad in rebounds with 6.7 per contest. Her younger sister added 6.8 points per contest.
"It wasn't great that Izzy went down, but some other girls had to step up and find a role offensively," Weldon said. "I think that's going to carry over. We have more depth. Hopefully, that carries over to games, and we'll be more consistent."
Ellie Switzer added 4.8 points per contest, while Macy Mitchell, Bella Gute, Emily Madison, Lilly Barbour and Carlie Chamber also return after contributing to last year's team.
"This is a group of kids we've worked with since third and fourth grade," Weldon said. "We're excited. Practices are competitive, and we can throw a lot of stuff at them because they have a good basketball IQ."
Finding offensive consistency plagued the Knights at times last year.
"We went through stretches where we couldn't find a way to score consistently," Weldon said. "We have to find a consistent inside game to go with our shooters."
Their defense kept them in many games last year. Weldon hopes his team can hang its hat on defense again.
"We don't have a lot of size, but we have some speed," Weldon said. "We have some pieces to be a solid defense if we can play without fouling."
The Knights' experience has them in the thick of a salty Corner Conference race, along with Stanton, East Mills, Sidney and Griswold.
"It's going to be a good conference," Weldon said. "There's a lot of good teams. It's going to take focus."
The Knights open their season on Friday against Essex. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Weldon.