(Glenwood) -- Glenwood boys tennis has opened their season with a pair of dominant 9-0 wins. That hardly comes as a surprise for a Rams group that returns plenty of experience and depth.
“I think we’re pretty fortunate,” Coach Grant Stivers told KMA Sports. “As with any sport, experience and falling back on previous information and years of competition are beneficial. That definitely helped us in this first two duals. It’s exciting to see the guys being rewarded for the time and effort they’ve put in.”
Stivers actually has seven players that have earned at least one varsity letter during their high school tennis careers. Senior Tyler Harger is at the top while junior Kayden Anderson, senior Ben Batten, junior Brody Taylor, sophomore Will Getter and junior Liam Hays round out the top six. Even No. 7 and senior Trice Buchanan has two varsity letters.
“It’s a really good mix of guys with age and experience overall,” Stivers said. “All those guys are varsity letterwinners, so we’re kind of spoiled this year. They are all fitting into their roles, and it makes it easy for me to slide them out there and show what they can get done on the court.”
In singles play, Glenwood has not only gone undefeated, but they’ve only lost a combined six games. They’ve been just as dominant in doubles with only four game losses.
“Credit all goes to them,” Stivers said of his team. “You can tell some of the guys have really put in time over the summer and over the winter to put themselves in a better position going into the year. The learning curve was not nearly as noticeable this season. It’s all up to them with the effort they’ve put in.”
The success from this group is hardly anything new, as they were 13-8 in duals last season and advanced to preliminary substate where Shenandoah clipped them in a tight 5-4 battle.
“I think the success we had last year in the postseason kind of opened their eyes to the possibilities,” Stivers said. “I know the guys are pretty pumped, just having a taste of it last year, and are eager to see what can occur in the postseason again this year.”
Glenwood will be plenty active, along with the rest of the KMAland tennis teams, in the next month as they work towards the postseason. Their next dual is later Thursday at home against Red Oak. They also have dates at Atlantic, home to Harlan and at Southwest Valley in the next two weeks before the Atlantic Invitational on April 22nd.
From there, they travel to Lewis Central and host Shenandoah on back-to-back days in late April, travel to St. Albert on the 28th and then prepare for the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tennis Tournament on May 1st.
“The next month is going to be an absolute grind,” Stivers added. “We have our conference tournament in a month, and we are trying to shove nine other (dates) in between (now and then). The Atlantic Tournament is an awesome time to see where we stack up against some Central Iowa schools and schools we never see. It’ll be fun to see Kuemper and Creston there.
“The only team (from the Hawkeye Ten) we don’t see is Denison, but they’re very talented and were one point away from sweeping the conference last year. Everyone in the Hawkeye Ten is going to be a quality opponent to face night in and night out.”
Listen to the full interview with Stivers linked below.